Meta launches 'Seller' app for Facebook Marketplace merchants

Meta has officially launched 'Seller'—a standalone iOS app designed specifically for Facebook Marketplace merchants

Zuckerberg founded platform is looking to strengthen its Marketplace offering to better compete with e-commerce platforms like eBay, while enhancing the shopping experience on the platform, which sees 430 million items listed each month globally.

Increasing shopping activity on Facebook groups prompted the social media giant to launch Marketplace ten years ago, generating revenue from boosted listings.

Key Features of 'Seller' App:

The "Seller" app is designed to sync with existing Facebook Marketplace accounts to help merchants with handling key business activities like managing product listings, tracking sales activity and improving interactions with customers.

The dedicated application helps regular and high-volume sellers with inventory management, and business analytics to streamline e-commerce operations.

The app features AI-powered tools for creating listings, a unified inbox for buyer communications, inventory management capabilities and performance insights to help sellers optimize their strategies.

AI-Powered Listing Creation:

Sellers upload product photos, and integrated Meta AI automatically populates title, description, category, and estimated pricing.

Unified Sales Inbox:

Separates buyer conversations from personal Messenger chats, giving merchants a dedicated inbox to handle customer inquiries, order updates, and shipping details.

Bulk Inventory Control:

Provides tools to reprice, relist, or delete multiple listings at once rather than managing them individually.

Smart Dashboard & Performance Insights:

The app tracks views, saves, and messages while generating pricing recommendations based on current market trends.

Seamless Account Sync:

The app automatically syncs with existing Facebook Marketplace accounts, carrying over current listings, messaging history, and sales data without requiring a new profile.

Availability:

The company said "Seller" is now available on the App Store for U.S. users 18 and older, with a web version currently being tested for those who download the app.

Meta announced Facebook is also launching "Facebook Verified”-a free badge that signifies a real person is behind a profile.

The verification involves a selfie-based process, as the company looks to address concerns about authenticity and safety.

Previously, the Meta also released "Forum" app in May, designed for people who use Facebook Groups.