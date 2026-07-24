Galaxy S27 leak reveals codenames, camera specs

A fresh leak has pulled back the curtain on Samsung's next flagship lineup, revealing internal codenames and specific camera sensors for all four expected Galaxy S27 models.

According to WinFuture, builds on earlier rumours that Samsung may shift to Sony sensors across parts of the S27 range.

Galaxy S27 new leaks

This leak reveals that there are Galaxy S27 series which are internally named NM1 to NM4. The codenames NM1 to NM4 apparently refer to “New Miracle” or “Next Miracle", which succeeded the name “Miracle” of the Galaxy S26 series.

NM4 is likely to be the Galaxy S27 Ultra (which is at the top of this series), whereas NM1 to NM3 belong to the Galaxy S27, S27+, and S27 Pro, respectively.

According to the leak, Samsung’s S27 Ultra and S27 Pro models will have an identical 50MP Sony IMX855 ultrawide sensor, similar to that used in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, in addition to a 50MP telephoto camera with a 5x optical zoom in the Ultra model.

In addition, both premium models will apparently have a 16MP selfie camera with autofocus, which is a rather unusual feature for the front camera of flagships.

On the other hand, the standard Galaxy S27 and S27+ are expected to use a more conventional 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

Overall, as per the leak, Samsung is likely to focus more on making incremental improvements than on making drastic changes to the camera hardware of its upcoming flagships.