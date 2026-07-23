OpenAI launches ChatGPT Health for US users amid inaccurate medical advice lawsuit

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Health for US users amid medical advice lawsuit

OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Health for the users 18 and older across the US, allowing them to ask health-related questions integrated with personal data.

The feature is available across Web and iOS, including Plus, Go, Free and Pro Plans aimed at bridging the gap between scattered health data and everyday AI conversations.

By using this feature, the users can securely sync data from Apple Health and electronic medical records through supported US healthcare portals. This will help the user to draw comparison between lab results and prior tests and assess how sleep and activity patterns change according to the routines.

According to the company, early tester feedback showed that over 70 percent of health queries happen organically in regular chats; one can now allow ChatGPT to draw on connected health context seamlessly across everyday conversations.

The feature is powered by GPT-5.5 Instant for free users and GPT-5.6 Sol for enhanced performance on complex medical reasoning tasks.

OpenAI in the blogpost mentioned that features propose built-in encryption and data isolation to protect the privacy of one’s sensitive health information.

Users have been given control to manage this feature like you can choose when ChatGPT will use it. By default, ChatGPT asks for permission before assessing medical records to generate a response.

As per tech giant, connected medical records, Apple Health information, and chats utilizing them are never used to train foundation models or target ads.

The feature comes after OpenAI was sued by a 55-year-old former pastor from Florida, Scott Winters. He alleged that the chatbot gave him inaccurate health advice, leading to his delayed medical emergency treatment for a life-threatening pulmonary embolism.