Huang says AI warnings are 'scaring' the public

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the warnings about artificial intelligence's dangers have done their job, and it's time for a different conversation. In a recent interview with Mike Allen, co-founder of Axios, which was aired on Thursday, Huang said that the word has gotten out about the power of AI to the general public already.

Some of the AI leaders were frightening Americans by making predictions about unemployment while also creating fear among the decision-makers in Washington about China’s advancements in the AI competition.

He suggested being more prudent on the side of the industry’s representatives, stating that even the rhetoric has become a problem here.

Huang believes that industry should be guided by facts; for example, one should notice that the large-scale job cuts feared have not happened yet.

Huang did not mention any names or companies, but his comments seem quite relevant in relation to the head of Anthropic company Dario Amodei, who has often warned that AI might destroy up to half of white-collar jobs in one to five years.

Anthropic has also published research examining whether its Claude models show signs approaching human-like thought, a line of inquiry Huang dismissed alongside talk of AI consciousness, singularity, and simulation theory as invented stories rather than serious analysis.

They have also argued on the topic of export control, as Huang claims that the warnings of some companies to China may be an attempt to influence regulation in their favour, taking into account Nvidia's interest in continuing sales in China.

Huang believes that safety-orientated dialogue with regulators is necessary, although the industry should promote AI's advantages.

Huang believes that the United States runs the risk of losing its competitive edge by failing to implement AI and not due to its overuse. Nonetheless, Huang revealed his love of the fictional AI, as he named Star Wars' R2-D2 and C-3PO as the closest to true AI that people can think of.