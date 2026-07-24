Gemini may soon drop Nano Banana's visible watermark

Google appears to be building a way for users to strip the visible watermark from images generated with Gemini's Nano Banana tool, according to a new APK teardown.

The change would address one of the platform's most persistent user complaints without touching the invisible watermarking Google relies on for AI provenance tracking.

The move follows a request earlier this month from Josh Woodward, the Google VP overseeing Gemini, AI Studio, and Google Labs, who asked users to share their biggest frustrations with the app.

Thousands responded, and removing the visible Nano Banana watermark landed among the resulting top 10 list of most-requested changes. Woodward said at the time the team would consider it.

Less than two weeks later, version 17.43.11 of the Google app shows early signs of a "Watermark settings" option appearing alongside existing controls in Gemini's account switcher.

Setting is also mentioned in connection with the codename "Robin" for Gemini, implying development. It is still not known whether this feature will be restricted to only newly generated images or will also cover previously generated ones.

A new setting would probably just remove the Gemini logo placed in the lower right corner of any image generated, which could block some portion of the image.

Google's invisible defences will still hold their ground: SynthID and C2PA (EXIF-based) will not be impacted by this update.

Rival tools have already moved this direction, with ChatGPT, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion-based platforms dropping visible stamps, and Google's own AI Studio no longer applying one either.