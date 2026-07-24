Ford warns of engine fire risk in more than half a million Bronco vehicles

Ford Motor is recalling more than 565,000 Bronco and Bronco Raptor vehicles in the United States because of a wiring defect that could increase the risk of an engine fire.

The recall affects 2021 to 2026 model year vehicles. Ford said around 565,691 vehicles are included and estimates that about 1 per cent have the defect.

According to the automaker, insufficient protection around an engine compartment wiring harness can expose wires, causing a short circuit.

If this happens, drivers may notice smoke coming through the air vents, warning messages on the dashboard or flames from the passenger side of the engine compartment.

Ford said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries linked to the issue.

To fix the problem, dealerships will install protective covers over the wiring harness free of charge.

Owners can check whether their vehicle is affected by using their vehicle identification number on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

Ford has assigned the recall reference number 26S55, while the NHTSA campaign number is 26V468.

Owners can also contact Ford customer service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for more information about the recall and repair process.