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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang makes X debut, signs letter to Congress on open AI models

'AI will transform every industry, power every company and be built by every country, said Huang'

By Ruqia Shahid
Published July 24, 2026
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang makes X debut, signs letter to Congress on open AI models
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang makes X debut, signs letter to Congress on open AI models

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang officially made his debut on X on Friday, July 24. For his first post, he shared an open letter to the US Congress on openAI models to urge support for open-source technology, protect American technological leadership and foster a culture of broad-based economic innovation.

He revealed that he signed a letter to the US Congress on open AI models, underlining the need to secure the nation's top position in space and technology.

Huang wrote in his post: “AI will transform every industry, power every company and be built by every country.”

“Open models strengthen safety and cybersecurity, accelerate innovation and diffusion and enable sovereignty. The world needs both frontiers closed models.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang makes X debut, signs letter to Congress on open AI models

The three-page letter was signed by Nvidia along with a host of other digital titans including Meta Platforms, Box, CrowdStrike, Microsoft and others.

In the letter on Friday, the US tech companies said that concerns about illicit distillation should be addressed through targeted legal and commercial frameworks instead of sweeping restrictions on techniques that play a crucial role in AI innovation.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella backed the call amid heated debates where rivals like OpenAI are clamoring for restrictions citing security risks.

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
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