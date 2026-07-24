Nestle pushes for simpler US food labels to win back consumer interest

Nestle is lobbying US authorities including officials connected to the significant initiative “Make America Healthy Again” initiative to update food labeling regulations that allow simpler descriptions using common rather than scientific names on packaging.

The primary motive behind this proposed change is to make it easier for people to read ingredient list. For instance, replacing the words “ascorbic acid” with the move widely understood vitamin C in the list of ingredients and “beta-carotene” with vitamin A aims to prevent consumer pushback on familiar ingredients even when they are naturally derived or considered safe by regulators.

In this regard, a former senior Nestle executive said: “Sometimes the way we have to describe ingredients in the US makes it sound like Frankenstein food.”

“In reality it is actually a natural ingredient that consumers have a natural word for.”

At present, the US rules frequently mandate be labelled with less-recognizable technical terms without explaining their intended use. This can discourage buyers from buying products and has at times pushed companies to change recipes or completely remove some of key ingredients.

According to a report by Innova Market Insights released last year, about three-quarters of North American consumers reconsider what they are buying. The report further underlines that most consumers seek real ingredients and an ingredient list that is easy to understand.

“We continue to engage with stakeholders across the food industry on ways to help ‌Americans make ⁠informed decisions about the foods they purchase and consume,” a spokesperson for the U.S. The Department of Health and Human Services said.”

Some health advocates claim that simplifying scientific labeling can be misleading and make it easier for large-scale firms to hide the use of additives in their products.

The former Nestle executive asserted that the Swiss firm has initiated talks with US authorities about particular ingredients in the wake of a wider push to remove artificial products from foods, suggesting that regulators simplify terms for the ingredients it intends to keep.

Nonetheless, industry groups including the Alliance for Ingredient Transparency Alliance can stigmatize safe products, even when the ingredients themselves are broadly used.