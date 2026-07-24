WestJet strike: passengers allowed to change bookings ahead of possible strike

WestJet is allowing passengers booked to travel between 30 July and 4 August to change or cancel their flights without paying a fee as the airline prepares for a possible cabin crew strike.

The Calgary-based airline said customers can make a one-time booking change or cancellation to provide greater flexibility while labour negotiations continue.

According to CTV News, around 4,400 flight attendants, represented by CUPE Local 8125, could legally begin strike action on 2 August after 99.4 percent voted in favour of walking off the job.

In an email to WestJet Rewards members, the airline said: “We believe that an agreement can be reached while avoiding guest disruption. However, we understand that uncertainty around travel plans can be concerning.”

The union says negotiations remain focused on wages, unpaid work and working conditions. It claims flight attendants perform an average of 35 hours of unpaid work each month under the airline's flight credit system and argues pay has failed to keep pace with inflation.

The dispute comes during Canada's peak summer travel season.

According to CTV News, aviation expert John Gradek of McGill University said a full shutdown could affect between 70,000 and 75,000 passengers each day if a strike goes ahead.

Negotiations between the airline and the union are continuing.