Trump confirms Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit US on September 24
Trump says Xi’s visit will focus on strengthening ties, with artificial intelligence and other key issues expected to be discussed amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions
In a latest update Trump announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit the United States in September 2026.
The U.S. President said Xi will visit the United States on September 24, with artificial intelligence expected to be a key highlight of the coming meeting in Washington.
This visit comes as Washington and Beijing seek areas of cooperation while managing broader tensions over technology, trade and strategic competition
Xi's visit comes after the pair met during Trump’s trip to China earlier this year. While in Beijing, Trump invited the Chinese leader to the White House.
Recently, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have also held discussions aimed at preparing the groundwork for what officials described as a positive bilateral meeting.
The planned summit will coincides with the UN General Assembly in New York, while the U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is slated to lead a U.S. delegation for pre-summit talks with Chinese counterparts specifically focusing on bilateral AI and economic stability measures.
As reported, the most awaited visit will focus on strengthening ties, with artificial intelligence and other key issues expected to be discussed amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions
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