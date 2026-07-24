Bill O’Reilly offers crucial advice to President Donald Trump during Iran war

Bill O’Reilly recently got candid and gave important advice to President Donald Trump.

The 76-year-old conservative commentator opened up about his friendship with the President of the United States during the Tuesday, July 22 episode of his podcast No Spin News.

O’Reilly said, “Okay, final thought of the day. As you know I’ve known the president 35 years and he’s 80 years old right now. So that puts him… 45 maybe early 40s when I met him in New York city. Now, I noticed that he’s hunching over a little bit. That’s normal.”

“You get older, every malady in the world is going to visit you. I can’t even bore you with the stuff I gotta deal with,” he quipped. “I was actually feeling sorry for myself the other day and I never do that.”

The renowned American journalist went on to offer some important advice for his longtime pal.

He said, “Take the next month off. Get into an environment where you like, golf and…relax a little bit. You gotta deal with Iran, I understand. Everybody understands. But you can do that on the phone.”

“You need a breather. I need a breather and I’m gonna build it into August. But he needs a breather much more than I do,” Bill O’Reilly stated.