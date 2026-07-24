Gordie Howe International Bridge opens without US officials after Trump tariffs

Canadian federal and provincial leaders will gather in Windsor, Ontario, on Friday to mark the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, as trade tensions with the United States overshadow the event.

The bridge, which links Ontario with Michigan, is due to open to traffic on Monday. Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens are expected to attend the ceremony.

According to the report, Prime Minister Mark Carney will not attend as he is visiting Newfoundland and Labrador.

Robertson said in a statement: “Our gratitude goes to all the staff, workers, partners, and community members who were involved.”

Canadian officials had originally planned to celebrate alongside US representatives, but those plans changed after US President Donald Trump announced new 50 percent tariffs on Canadian goods.

A spokesperson for Robertson's office said: “In light of trade action threatened by the United States earlier this week, it would be inappropriate to proceed with a celebratory event between the two countries.”

The bridge was fully financed by Canada, although it is jointly owned by Canada and Michigan.

Questions remain over how future toll revenues will be shared after the federal government released an agreement in principle with the US, which appears to differ from Carney's previous comments on when revenue-sharing payments would begin.