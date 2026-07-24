Joe Manchin returns to politics with new movement to back independent candidates

Former West Virginia senator Joe Manchin has returned to the political arena with the launch of the Independent Leadership Council, a new organisation aimed at recruiting and supporting independent candidates across the United States.

Speaking to CNN, Manchin said the initiative is not intended to become a political party.

“We’re not trying to start another party. We’re trying to get a person who can be committed to – and totally committed to – being an independent with an independent voice. They can vote with Democrats and Republicans when they’re right and speak out against them when they’re wrong,” he told CNN.

The group held its first meeting in West Virginia, bringing together independent candidates from several states, including Montana, Iowa and California.

According to CNN, organisers are also considering supporting candidates in Alaska and Washington.

Manchin said even a small number of independent lawmakers could have a significant impact in Congress.

“It doesn’t take too many to say, ‘C’mon, people, get your act together’. “They can bring them to their knees and make people understand, ‘This is crazy’,” he said.

The former senator, who left office in 2025, said he has no plans to return as a candidate.

“I don’t see me getting back into the fray, I really don’t. Now I’m trying to help people around the country that want that same outcome”, he said.