Kenmore Air seaplane crashes and catches fire near San Juan Islands
The aircraft, carrying a pilot and 10 passengers, crashed at about 5:20 PM on Thursday in Shallow Bay, near the San Juan Islands
A Kenmore Air seaplane carrying 11 people crashed and caught fire near Sucia Island in Washington state, south of the Lower Mainland, with everyone on board rescued.
The aircraft, carrying a pilot and 10 passengers, crashed at about 5:20 PM on Thursday in Shallow Bay, near the San Juan Islands, according to the US Coast Guard.
Videos shared on social media appeared to show the seaplane flying low over the water before making a hard landing, striking the rocky shoreline and catching fire.
Witnesses rushed to help as passengers escaped the aircraft before flames engulfed the fuselage.
In a statement, the US Coast Guard said: “An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued to mariners in the area, and numerous good Samaritan vessels responded to assist.”
Kenmore Air chief executive David Gudgel said: “We are grateful that everyone aboard has been accounted for.”
He added the airline had cancelled all scheduled flights on Friday and was assisting investigators. Gudgel also said: “we will not speculate regarding the cause of the accident.”
The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the crash. The aircraft, a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter, had departed Seattle's Lake Union and was travelling to Roche Harbor Seaplane Base on San Juan Island when the accident happened.
-
Gordie Howe International Bridge opens without US officials after Trump tariffs
-
Colt Gray, teen suspect for Georgia school shooting faces plea and sentencing hearing
-
Romanian F-16 fighter jet shoots down drone over its airspace
-
Trump returns to rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner months after April shooting
-
Trump's new tariffs spark global response: How countries are reacting
-
Iranian FM fires back after Trump threatens to use frozen assets for shipping damage
-
Brazil investigators blame icing and system failures for 2024 Voepass crash
-
US imposes tariffs on 60 trading partners over forced labor concerns