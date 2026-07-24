Meghan Markle hints at path to peace for Harry and Prince William

While Prince Harry’s efforts to make peace with his father appear to be succeeding at some level, as seen during the Sussexes’ meeting with the monarch and Queen Camilla, he still has a deep-running feud with his elder brother, Prince William.

The rift deepened after the brothers reportedly came to blows over differences that erupted following Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle.

In the royal feud, sides were taken, with almost the entire royal family standing behind King Charles and Prince William.

While Charles has shown a soft spot and appears more forgiving as he receives treatment for cancer, William has shown no sign of urgency in resolving his issues with Prince Harry.

Charles, however, appears unable to make any decision regarding Harry’s future with the royal family without William’s backing.

On Thursday, July 23, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, disclosed the location of the family’s stay during their UK visit. Pictures showed they stayed at Charles Spencer’s estate, which is also home to Princess Diana’s grave.

Charles Spencer, younger brother of the late Princess Diana, has largely stayed out of the feud between his nephews.

His neutrality gives him a unique opportunity to act as a peace-maker between Prince Harry and Prince William, as both brothers hold him in high regard.

Prince Harry has never shown any inclination to return to the UK and resume royal duties, nor has he expressed regret for speaking against the royal family in the media and in his memoir.

He does, however, appear convinced that there is no point in continuing to fight.

According to media reports, it is William’s willingness that is needed for reconciliation, as Harry is reportedly open to it.

The possibility of Prince Harry asking his uncle, Charles Spencer, to speak to Prince William cannot be ruled out.

And if that happens, a breakthrough in Harry and William’s relationship may not be far away.