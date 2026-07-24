Reese Witherspoon makes sweet gesture for Oliver Haarmann

Reese Witherspoon and boyfriend Oliver Haarmann are said to be taking their relationship to the next level.

According to Radar Online, the Oscar-winning actress has begun studying Oliver's native language in an effort to connect more closely with the German financier and his family.

The source said, "You don't learn someone's language for a casual relationship."

Adding, "She wants to connect with Haarmann's family and embrace a bigger part of his life."

Furthermore, the sources shared that Oliver Haarmann is said to be "touched" that Reese Witherspoon is making the effort. "It's romantic, thoughtful and [has] completely won him over," they shared further.

For those unaware, Reese Witherspoon and German financier Oliver Haarmann have been in a low-key relationship since July 2024. They made their official red-carpet debut at the New York City premiere of Elle on June 23, 2026.

Previously, an insider told People Magazine that the actress "really enjoyed" working behind the scenes on the show, noting, "including the casting process, and feels proud to be bringing something she cares so much about to a new audience."

"She likes that he's outside of the entertainment world. He's very driven in his own career and that really works for Reese, who loves being busy and focused. They have a lot of fun together and things between them are going really well," the source added at the time.