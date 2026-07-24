Marcello Hernandez reveals his experience working with Kevin Hart on '72 Hours'
Marcello Hernandez opened up about how Kevin Hart became his mentor on the set of '72 Hours'
Marcello Hernández revealed that Kevin Hart inspired him in many ways.
According to People Magazine, the Saturday Night star humorously remarked that Kevin Hart taught him more than just acting: “[Hart] taught me a lot of stuff, you know what I mean? He taught me how to deal with back pain, how to deal with sciatica, I believe is what he has.”
Recalling his experience working with Hart on 72 Hours, “Also, Kevin, it’s stairs — he taught me that stairs become a challenge as you get older. So I got a new respect for stairs.”
Beyond the humor, he acknowledged, “Made me grateful for my youth. Just getting to see him work, he’s a true pro."
“It was a blessing also to see him work, on a more serious note," he added.
The outlet revealed that the comedy film was shot in Miami, Marcello’s birthplace, which made the experience even more special. “It was a lot of work, but I got to stay with my mom and I love spending time with my family,” Hernández said. “So to be close to them while I’m shooting something was a blessing.”
For those unaware, the movie 72 Hours is currently streaming on Netflix, featuring a star-studded cast: Kevin Hart as Joe Marcello, Hernández as Nick Mason Gooding as Mason, and Kam Patterson as Freshman, along with several others.
-
'Los Hilos del Miedo' promises big scars in just five-minute episodes
-
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding guest offers rare insights into 'fantastic' ceremony
-
Taylor Swift wedding guest finally breaks silence on ‘top secret’ invite ‘embargo’
-
Louis Tomlinson misses 'brother' Liam Payne as he celebrates One Direction's 16th anniversary
-
'Stranger Things' star David Harbor opens up about his severe mental health struggles
-
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding guests stir up drama: ‘People felt they deserved an invite’
-
Blackpinks’ Jennie breaks the internet yet again: Watch
-
Ben, Casey Affleck's mother dies weeks after attending grandson's graduation
-
Meghan McCain gives scathing response to trolls calling her 'old and ugly'
-
Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff ready to give love another chance?
-
Jon Bon Jovi cuts concert short over sudden illness: 'I’m gonna have to cool it for the night'
-
Tom Holland aims to do all his own dancing in Fred Astaire biopic