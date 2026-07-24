Marcello Hernandez reveals his experience working with Kevin Hart on '72 Hours'

Marcello Hernández revealed that Kevin Hart inspired him in many ways.

According to People Magazine, the Saturday Night star humorously remarked that Kevin Hart taught him more than just acting: “[Hart] taught me a lot of stuff, you know what I mean? He taught me how to deal with back pain, how to deal with sciatica, I believe is what he has.”

Recalling his experience working with Hart on 72 Hours, “Also, Kevin, it’s stairs — he taught me that stairs become a challenge as you get older. So I got a new respect for stairs.”

Beyond the humor, he acknowledged, “Made me grateful for my youth. Just getting to see him work, he’s a true pro."

“It was a blessing also to see him work, on a more serious note," he added.

The outlet revealed that the comedy film was shot in Miami, Marcello’s birthplace, which made the experience even more special. “It was a lot of work, but I got to stay with my mom and I love spending time with my family,” Hernández said. “So to be close to them while I’m shooting something was a blessing.”

For those unaware, the movie 72 Hours is currently streaming on Netflix, featuring a star-studded cast: Kevin Hart as Joe Marcello, Hernández as Nick Mason Gooding as Mason, and Kam Patterson as Freshman, along with several others.