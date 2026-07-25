Diddy faces prison trouble after inmate clash

Sean "Diddy" Combs has reportedly been placed in solitary confinement after allegedly getting into a fight with another inmate at a New Jersey prison.

The 56-year-old rapper was involved in an altercation at FCI Fort Dix earlier this week after another inmate allegedly insulted him, per TMZ.

The outlet reported that the two men "got into a scuffle and started pushing eachother and throwing jabs" before prison staff stepped in and broke up the fight.

Combs was transferred to FCI Fort Dix from MDC Brooklyn in October 2025 after receiving a 50-month prison sentence. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

At the time of his transfer, a representative said Combs was actively participating in the prison's Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and was taking the program seriously.

Combs is currently expected to be released in April 2028. He has appealed his sentence and sought immediate release, arguing that he was improperly sentenced, but a federal judge denied his request to overturn the conviction.

Separately, Combs is facing a new civil lawsuit filed by a man who alleges he was sexually assaulted as a minor in 2007 after being invited to what was described as a networking event in the Hollywood Hills. A spokesperson for Combs denied the allegations.