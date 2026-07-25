Nicole Williams English drops bombshell claim about Khloe Kardashian

Nicole Williams English recently got candid and opened up about her relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

During the Thursday, July 23 episode of PEOPLE magazine’s series WAG World, English was featured, where she talked about how she and Kardashian developed a strong bond with each other.

Reflecting on her friendship with the Good American co-founder, the 42-year-old Canadian model and fashion designer shared, “I have been friends with the [Kardashian] sisters for a really long time actually, since like early WAGs days.”

English went on to call to mind her encounter with Kim Kardashian before meeting Khloe.

Referring to television personalities Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, she added, “Then, you know, we go to each other’s birthday parties. I got really close with Kourtney [Kardashian] as well. We get together for events, the Christmas party, birthday parties, and we just all just meshed.”

“And so me and Khloé became really, really close,” English noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Nicole Williams English is famous for her appearance as the original cast member for three seasons on E!’s WAGS from 2015 to 2017.