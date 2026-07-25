Chris Brown admits role in 2023 London nightclub altercation

Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to affray over an altercation at a Londonnight club in 2023.

The 37-year-old singer admitted the charge during a court hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, July 24.

Brown was originally set to stand trial on more serious charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and assault. However, prosecutors have now dropped those charges.

The case is linked to an incident at Tape nightclub in London's Mayfair district involving Abraham Diaw.

Prosecutors said Brown hit Diaw twice over the head with a bottle. They also said Brown's co-defendant, rapper Omolulu Akinlolu, known as HoodyBaby, punched Diaw, and that the victim was later kicked while on the ground.

Diaw was taken to the hospital with head and knee injuries.

Brown and Akinlolu are both due back in court for sentencing on October 26.

Brown is still on bail and has been allowed to leave the UK. He must return by October 25 under the conditions of his bail.

Brown was previously ordered to pay a £5 million security bond as part of his bail. The arrangement allowed him to continue his world tour.

During a concert in Manchester last year, Brown joked about his short time in jail, telling fans, "Thank you to the jail. It was really nice."