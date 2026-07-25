Leven Rambin left 'Fire Country' due to 'very important' reason?

Leven Rambin has finally revealed why she decided to distance herself from Fire Country.

The 36-year-old American actress posted a video on her TikTok account, lifting the lid on why she decided to leave the CBS drama series after its fourth season.

Rambin, who played Audrey James in the action-drama television series, articulated her thoughts by saying, “A lot of you have asked, why did I leave Fire Country? I hope that it’s clear now why I left. I knew I wanted to start my family.”

She went on to explain that she did not want to be “away for eight to nine months at a time” while filming.

“[It] was just not conducive to my timeline. I knew that there was some health things that I needed to prioritize in order to probably get to the road to having a family,” The Hunger Games star added.

Alluding to her fertility journey, Rambin said, “...I felt like I need[ed] to devote some time to this in my life. If I push this by another year, I’m just pushing it by another year, which doesn’t serve me at all. So, I told them that and it’s all good.”

“We ended on very good terms, and maybe I could pop back in one day. But ... this is very important and a woman has to choose at a certain point in her life what she’s gonna focus on,” the Gone actress remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that Fire Country season four was released in October 2025 and was concluded in May 2026, while the fifth season is scheduled to premiere on October 9, 2026.