Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco pack on the romance during birthday getaway
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Italian birthday escape looks straight out of movie
Selena Gomez celebrated her 34th birthday enjoying a getaway across Italy with husband Benny Blanco.
The singer and actress gave fans a glimpse into the celebration by sharing photos on Instagram.
Now, People Magazine revealed that the couple's trip included special celebration at Il Borro, the Ferragamo family's estate in Tuscany.
An insider told the outlet, "Not only did he spend his days traveling by boat to be with her in England, he also planned a special birthday for her in Tuscany."
"He always goes out of his way to make things special for her," they added of Blanco.
Gomez's social media post showed the newlyweds relaxing aboard a luxury yacht, playing Scrabble on the water and exploring historic Italian landmarks.
It is pertinent to mention that the birthday celebration comes just days after Selena Gomez marked another major milestone: the sixth anniversary of her Rare Impact Fund, which supports youth mental health initiatives.
The Only Murders in the Building actress and Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 2025 after nearly two years together.
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