Olivia Culpo shares birth plan for 2nd baby amid Christian McCaffrey's NFL commitments

Pregnant Olivia Culpo is giving an inside look at her birth plan for her second child.

In a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video posted on TikTok on Thursday, the 34-year-old model shared that she was feeling quite emotional because her husband - who plays as a running back for the San Francisco 49ers - was returning to work.

“Christian’s leaving for the season. So sad,” Olivia said. “Everything feels overwhelming. Plan is I’m having a C-section because I had a C-section in July last year, so having a VBAC (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean) wasn’t an option.”

The Clawfoot actress revealed that she scheduled the C-section on a day when Christian McCaffrey has a “slightly easier” schedule.

“Basically, it’s on an off day for him, so he’ll be able to come just for the birth,” explained Olivia. “And then aside from that, he’ll have to go back. So it’s gonna be different than my first birth.”

“All the misconception is that the football season starts like [in] September when all the games start, but it really doesn’t. It starts at the end of July because that’s when they go to camp, and then just goes right into the season,” she added.

For those unversed, Olivia and Christian announced that they were expecting their second baby in May.

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2024, welcomed their first daughter, Colette, on July 13, 2025.