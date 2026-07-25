Oprah Winfrey unveils her career's biggest embarrassment

Oprah Winfrey recently got candid and opened up about her biggest mistake in her professional career.

Winfrey appeared on the recent episode of the Baby, This is Keke Palmer show, where she reflected on her career, revealing that releasing her one and only single track titled Run On was definitely a blunder, which cannot be undone.

The 72-year-old American host and television producer told Palmer that the song from her daytime days was “one of the mistakes in my career.”

She went on to state that she was at a difficult stage in her career when she dropped the song in 1998, as she was struggling to decide whether she should continue with her talk show or try her luck in other opportunities.

Winfrey, who started her show in 1986, admitted that she had to turn to God to ask for help as she herself could not decide what would be the best decision for her.

She offered a prayer “and Jesus said, ‘You’ve got to keep going on.’”

It is pertinent to mention that Run On was the theme song for the thirteenth season of The Oprah Winfrey Show.