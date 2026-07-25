Maya Jama debuts new blonde look during 'Love Island' run

Maya Jama is showing off a brand-new look.

The Love Island host, 31, debuted on Friday blonde hair with honey highlights after previously wearing her signature brunette locks throughout the latest season.

Her long hair was styled in loose beach waves as she posed in a white racer tank top and snake-print pants.

Poking fun at her new look, Maya captioned the post, "Who is sheee."

The TV presenter has been serving up several eye-catching looks during this season of Love Island. Earlier this week, she channeled '80s icon Cher in a figure-hugging bodysuit during an appearance on the ITV dating show.

Her latest makeover comes as reports claim Maya could be preparing to leave Love Island as her career continues to grow.

Since taking over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore, Maya has become one of ITV's biggest stars. Besides Love Island, she has been filming Celebrity Traitors UK and Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, which marks her first major acting role.

She has also reportedly been in talks to replace Emma Willis as the host of The Voice UK.