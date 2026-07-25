Jennifer Lopez hints life 'keeps getting better' as she celebrates her 57th birthday

Jennifer Lopez has shared an inspiring message while celebrating her 57th birthday.

The Office Romance actress embraced another year by sharing a sun-soaked Instagram video of herself riding in a car.

The video features an audio clip from Theodore Roosevelt’s well-known 1910 speech, “The Man in the Arena,” which honors people who keep trying even when they face challenges.

“It is not the critic who counts: not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done better,” the speech begins.

The speech honors “the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly, who errs and comes up short again and again.”

“When you keep going it just keeps getting better,” J.Lo simply captioned the post.

The birthday post comes a few weeks after Jennifer was seen having an early birthday meal with her family and friends at the Parisian restaurant Siena in Paris.

“Jennifer was beaming all night. She looked absolutely stunning. You could tell that she was enjoying every moment,” the source told People magazine at that time.

“The group dined on Mediterranean cuisine before the restaurant surprised Jennifer with a Chantilly-style birthday cake made with fresh berries and torched meringue. Birthday sparklers lit up the cake as friends and fellow diners sang ‘Happy Birthday.’ Jennifer even shared slices of the birthday cake with nearby diners," the insider shared.

The confidant added that “the atmosphere shifted into a late-night scene with live music and Jennifer got up to dance” after dinner.