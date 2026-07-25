Entertainment

Jim Carrey breaks silence on 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell's sudden death

'The Mask' director Chuck Russell breathed his last on July 22

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published July 25, 2026
Jim Carrey breaks silence on The Mask director Chuck Russells sudden death
Jim Carrey breaks silence on 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell's sudden death

Jim Carrey is mourning the sudden death of The Mask director Chuck Russell.

“I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set,” the 64-year-old actor said in a statement shared with People magazine on Friday. 

“The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness." he continued.

For those unversed, Jim worked with the late director Chuck on the 1994 superhero comedy, The Mask. The blockbuster hit grossed over $351 million worldwide.

“Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment,” the actor  added. “I consider The Mask one of the jewels of my creative life. Thank you, Chuck.”

Chuck passed away on Wednesday at the age of 68. His family confirmed his death to TMZ.

As per the director's family, Chuck died unexpectedly at his home in the San Diego area on July 22.

The cause of death of the American film director has not been revealed yet.

Chuck was best known for his directorial work in films including A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, Witchboard, Paradise City, The Blob and The Mask.

Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with one year of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
Share this story:
Make us preferred on Google