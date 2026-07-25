Jim Carrey breaks silence on 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell's sudden death

Jim Carrey is mourning the sudden death of The Mask director Chuck Russell.

“I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set,” the 64-year-old actor said in a statement shared with People magazine on Friday.

“The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness." he continued.

For those unversed, Jim worked with the late director Chuck on the 1994 superhero comedy, The Mask. The blockbuster hit grossed over $351 million worldwide.

“Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment,” the actor added. “I consider The Mask one of the jewels of my creative life. Thank you, Chuck.”

Chuck passed away on Wednesday at the age of 68. His family confirmed his death to TMZ.

As per the director's family, Chuck died unexpectedly at his home in the San Diego area on July 22.

The cause of death of the American film director has not been revealed yet.

Chuck was best known for his directorial work in films including A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, Witchboard, Paradise City, The Blob and The Mask.