Minka Kelly shares hilarious way she tried to bring Dan Reynolds to 'Ransom Canyon'

Minka Kelly has opened up about how she tried to reunite with boyfriend Dan Reynolds on-screen in Ransom Canyon season 2.

In an interview with People Magazine, the actress shared that she pitched an idea to bring Reynolds' season 1 character, Billy Brinks back into the Netflix drama after his surprise cameo in the first season.

However, Kelly revealed that Reynolds was not able to make it. She said, "Sadly, he was unavailable," adding, "He's a little busy."

Instead, season 2 sees Kelly's character, Quinn, caught between her longtime love Staten, played by Josh Duhamel, and her new boyfriend Oliver, portrayed by Ben Robson, after returning home from New York.

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds have been dating since 2022. The actress previously described the Imagine Dragons frontman is "easy to love."

Recalling how Reynolds landed his original cameo after visiting the set, Kelly said, "They just asked one day, ‘Do you think he’d play this character?’ And I just was like, ‘Let me ask him.'"

"And he was such a good sport and down to play," she added, noting that the singer was "nervous."

"I’m like, how could you be nervous? With what you do? I guess it’s just a different environment," Kelly said.

Ransom Canyon season 2 has been released on Netflix.