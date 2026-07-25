Could Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc be more than friends?

Courteney Cox is said to be relying on her longtime friend and former Friends co-star Matt LeBlanc after she ended her relationship with Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid.

According to Radar Online, the actress has kept her breakup with McDaid after decade-long romance out of the public eye. "Courteney's been quietly licking her wounds for months," the source told the outlet.

Adding, "She didn't tell many people when she and Johnny broke up because she just couldn't face everyone having an opinion, but she did confide in a handful of people, including Matt," referring to her former co-star LeBlanc.

"They have so much history and this lifelong bond, but they did kind of lose touch over the years," the source added further of their bond.

As per the insiders, LeBlanc has been "the best medicine" for Courteney Cox because he "has a way of making her laugh and see life in a different way when she's feeling down, and that's done wonders for her."

On the other hand, the sources also hinted at a potential romance between Cox and Matt LeBlanc. They said, "Of course, that has people around them saying that they should be more than friends, that maybe the person they've been looking for has been there all along."

"They just need to open their eyes and see it," the source added.