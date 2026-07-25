Anthony Michael Hall talks about becoming dad at 55
Anthony Michael Hall gets candid about his life after welcoming son at 55
Anthony Michael Hall has opened up about how his marriage and fatherhood have transformed his life.
In an interview with People Magazine, the actor reflected on finding love with wife, Licia Oskerova.
Hall said, "I have found my soulmate," adding, "I have, and I love her."
About welcoming a son Michael in 2024 at the age of 55, Hall said, "I couldn’t be happier because I always knew, even when I was a young man, that I wanted to get started later."
He went on to add, "Fatherhood and being a husband—that’s absolutely the greatest role."
"It’s a full-time job ... but we love it. We just embrace it, and our son such a joy.
"We started him in preschool about six months ago. He’s doing great. He’s eating so much—I mean, this kid is like a little giant. He looks like he’s 5 years old already. But we’re having a great time. It’s incredible," Hall further shared.
Anthony Michael Hall tied the knot with wife Licia Oskerova in 2020. The couple renewed their vows in 2023 as their first wedding went awry due to COVID.
On the professional front, the actor is starring in the series Nation's Dumbest which airs every Wednesday on FOX.
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