Robert Pattinson finally reveals why he turned down 'Fifty Shades of Grey' role

Robert Pattinson has confessed that he was offered the lead role in the hit film, Fifty Shades of Grey, but he turned it down.

In an interview with Howard Stern, the 40-year-old revealed that he dismissed the offer because the workout routine was too exhausting.

"Fifty Shades of Grey, one of the biggest movies. Why'd you turn that down? I know the author of the book wanted you," asked Howard.

​To which, Robert replied, "It was never really a turned-down thing. I never really got to the point where I was properly involved."

"But you were offered it?" Howard reiterated.

The Twilight star responded, "I know the writer of the book. Before any of that happened, I met her in Chateau Marmont. I was talking to her, and she's a lady from England."

"This is before the movie happened, and I found out, once her friend told me, 'Oh, that's E.L. James. She wrote Fifty Shades of Grey," he added.

Revealing the reason behind turning down the offer, Robert said that the role of Christian Grey required a perfect physique.

“You just need to work out much. It’s literally just gonna be exhausting," he said.

Howard then asked Robert, "You never go to the gym and work on your physique? You get jacked up a bit, these chicks will even go more wild."

"I've tried. I tried. It just doesn't work," replied The Odyssey. "Literally, I just can't. I don't understand how people do it."



