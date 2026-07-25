Entertainment

Robert Pattinson finally reveals why he turned down 'Fifty Shades of Grey' role

Robert Pattinson opens up about turning down a role in 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published July 25, 2026
Robert Pattinson finally reveals why he turned down Fifty Shades of Grey role
Robert Pattinson finally reveals why he turned down 'Fifty Shades of Grey' role

Robert Pattinson has confessed that he was offered the lead role in the hit film, Fifty Shades of Grey, but he turned it down.

In an interview with Howard Stern, the 40-year-old revealed that he dismissed the offer because the workout routine was too exhausting.

"Fifty Shades of Grey, one of the biggest movies. Why'd you turn that down? I know the author of the book wanted you," asked Howard.

​To which, Robert replied, "It was never really a turned-down thing. I never really got to the point where I was properly involved."

"But you were offered it?" Howard reiterated.

The Twilight star responded, "I know the writer of the book. Before any of that happened, I met her in Chateau Marmont. I was talking to her, and she's a lady from England."

"This is before the movie happened, and I found out, once her friend told me, 'Oh, that's E.L. James. She wrote Fifty Shades of Grey," he added.

Revealing the reason behind turning down the offer, Robert said that the role of Christian Grey required a perfect physique.

“You just need to work out much. It’s literally just gonna be exhausting," he said.

Howard then asked Robert, "You never go to the gym and work on your physique? You get jacked up a bit, these chicks will even go more wild."

"I've tried. I tried. It just doesn't work," replied The Odyssey. "Literally, I just can't. I don't understand how people do it."

Chuks on X: "Robert Pattinson says he turned down 'Fifty Shades of Grey' because the workout routine was too exhausting. ​Howard Stern: "Fifty Shades of Grey, one of the biggest movies. Why'd you turn that down? I know the author of the book wanted you." ​Robert Pattinson: "It was never really a turned-down thing. I never really got to the point where I was properly involved." ​Howard Stern: "But you were offered it?" ​Robert Pattinson: "I know the writer of the book. Before any of that happened, I met her in Chateau Marmont. I was talking to her, and she's a lady from England." ​Howard Stern: "She's got some wild fantasies." ​Robert Pattinson: "This is before the movie happened, and I found out, once her friend told me, 'Oh, that's E.L. James. She wrote Fifty Shades of Grey.'" ​Howard Stern: "Maybe you didn't want that movie 'cause you thought, 'What the hell? How am I supposed to play some guy who's into S&M or something?'" ​Robert Pattinson: "You just need to work out too much." ​Howard Stern: "Is that what it was? Yeah, you gotta be too good-looking." ​Robert Pattinson: "It's literally just gonna be exhausting." ​Howard Stern: "You never go to the gym and work on your physique? You get jacked up a bit, these chicks will even go more wild." ​Robert Pattinson: "I've tried. I tried. It just doesn't work." ​Howard Stern: "Oh, really? You don't get any muscle or tone?" ​Robert Pattinson: "Literally, I just can't. I don't understand how people do it."" / X

Robert Pattinson says he turned down 'Fifty Shades of Grey' because the workout routine was too exhausting. ​Howard Stern: "Fifty Shades of Grey, one of the biggest movies. Why'd you turn that down? I know the author of the book wanted you." ​Robert Pattinson: "It was never


Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with one year of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
Share this story:
Make us preferred on Google