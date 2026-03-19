Miley Cyrus recalls ‘unapologetic’ persona: ‘I could have gone the other way’

Miley Cyrus thinks that her iconic image reinvention was a wise move.

The 33-year-old pop star rose to fame as Hannah Montana on the hit Disney sitcom that aired between 2006 and 2011.

Advertisement

However, later, Miley embraced a much bolder, racier image in her late teens and she has no regrets.

Miley told Variety: "I boldly and unapologetically presented myself to the world at that time, where I could have gone the other way and played it safe.”

"Maybe that would have been successful at the time, and it wouldn’t have been such a cross to bear, but I wouldn’t have had the reward. I don’t know if I would have had the sustainability that my career has now,” the Flowers hitmaker added.

Despite this, Miley acknowledges that she didn't face the same pressures as other child stars.

The Grammy-winning star, who is the daughter of country musician Billy Ray Cyrus - reflected: "My parents didn’t need me to be famous to survive or to be stable.”

"What happens to a lot of these kids is their parents want it more than they do, or the kids become responsible for the entire income of the family. That was never my job. Every penny I ever made went into my bank account because my parents were good," she revealed.

Previously, Miley also claimed that she has never been “afraid” to walk away from the entertainment industry.

Speaking to Pamela Anderson for CR Fashion Book, Miley explained: "I’m always redesigning, reimagining, re-inspiring.”

"I actually had this moment the other night where I was lying in bed thinking, 'Wow, I really jumped on a train when I was 11 years old, and I’ve never gotten off.' I made a decision at 11, and I’ve never stopped. I made this deep commitment, and I never questioned it or reexamined it,” she explained.

"It wasn’t until my late 20s and early 30s that I started reevaluating: 'Is this still what I want?' So far, the answer has been yes, but I’m not afraid of the day it’s no. I don’t know if that day will come - when this no longer has my heart the way it does now,” Miley Cyrus concluded at that time.