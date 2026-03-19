Netflix confirms cast of live-action ‘Scooby-Doo’
The upcoming ‘Scooby-Doo’ series, which is yet untitled, will be available on Netflix
Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Forston and Maxwell Jenkins have joined the cast of Netflix's Scooby-Doo series.
The trio will play Shaggy Rogers, Velma Dinkley and Fred Jones respectfully in the upcoming show, that remains untitled as of yet, alongside previously announced Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake.
Taking to Instagram, Tanner said: “ZOINKS! Like… is this even life?
“So incredibly grateful to be stepping into the shoes of the iconic Shaggy Rogers in the upcoming Netflix live-action series!” he added
"Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here. See you soon gang!”
Mckenna expressed: "JEEPERSSSS I’m so excited! The start of the mystery gang."
Meanwhile, Maxwell added he is "so grateful for the opportunity", while Abby wrote: "JINKIES!!
"Excited to go solve some mysteries with the gang! So honoured to be the next to wear that iconic turtleneck/ See y’all soon!"
The series is described by Netflix as a "modern reimagining of the beloved franchise" - will explore how the teenage mystery solving team "first teamed up", starting with old friends Shaggy and Daphne during "their final summer at camp".
In a press release, the streamer teased: "The two get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder.”
"With help from the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-handsome new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that’s pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets,” Scooby-Doo's press release concludes.
-
'Lord of the Rings' star Elijah Wood makes major revelation about book trilogy
-
Chuck Norris rushed to hospital just days after birthday celebration
-
Kim Kardashian vows to 'save' Britney Spears
-
'Bridgerton' star Ruth Gemmell makes 'shock' admission about intimate scene
-
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce baby buzz hits new high
-
Victoria Beckham’s ‘terrified’ and starting to look at everyone differently: ‘She’s absolutely frantic’
-
Gwyneth Paltrow faces explosive reaction over Oscars dress
-
Netflix plans 'KPop Demon Hunters' global concert tour