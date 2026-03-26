'Harry Potter' returns: First glimpse of HBO's new series

The wait is finally over for Harry Potter fans as HBO has just unveiled the first look from its highly anticipated series.

Confirmed to release in 2026, the series adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone takes fans back to Hogwarts once again.

The teaser opens with a familiar moment of young Harry living under the stairs at the Dursley household just before life-changing arrival of his Hogwarts letter.

It further shows key scenes from Harry's first meeting with Hagrid, iconic run through Platform 9 3/4, and his introduction to Ron and Hermione abroad the Hogwarts Express.

The HBO series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, alongside Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

On the other hand, the iconic roles of Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Professor McGonagall and Hagrid is played by John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, Janet McTeer and Nick Forest respectively.

It is pertinent to mention that the first season of Harry Potter series is also confirmed to premiere on Christmas Day 2026.

Watch 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' trailer here:



