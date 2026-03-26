Kylie Kelce explains why she avoids raising kids with 'silver spoon'

Kylie Kelce explains why she avoids raising kids with a 'silver spoon'

Kylie Kelce is doing her best to give her kids the right upbringing.

During a recent conversation on the influencer Cameron Oaks Rogers's podcast, the 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast host shared insights into how she and her husband Jason Kelce decided to raise their kids, keeping in mind their individual fame.

"Obviously, yes, you have this fame and you're doing these incredible things, but you also seem to live a very normal life. Is that a very active decision that the two of you have made to maintain? And has it been hard to maintain?" Rogers inquired about Kylie on her podcast.

Kylie revealed that she and Jason had many discussions about raising their kids at the start of their relationship.

The mom of four noted, "I don't want our kids to live in some like massive cavernous mansion situation.

"I want our kids to know that they have to clean up after themselves."

She joked, "But it is one of those where it's so exciting to get to give our kids these experiences, and at the same time I'm like 'Not too many.'"

Kylie then simply shared that she just wants her kids to be "good people."

She explained, "I want them to, quite frankly — I just want them to not be a******."

"I want them to be good people and I think that some degree of I can't even say it's adversity but some degree of not having the silver spoon," Kylie added.

Kylie and the former Philadelphia Eagles' center are parents to four daughters, Finn, 11 months, Wyatt, six, Elliotte, five, and Bennett, three.