Rihanna’s shooter gets charged after firing into home occupied by A$AP Rocky & her kids

The Florida woman that stands accused of firing multiple rounds into Rihanna’s LA home, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, has just found herself charged with attempted murder and the news has just come in.

What is pertinent to mention regarding the details of this trial is that Ortiz fired an AR-15-style rifle towards Rihanna when she was inside her home on March 8th, 2026. Her kids and A$AP Rocky are also said to have been beside her at the time.

What are the Charges Against Rihanna's L.A. House Shooter?

Right after the shooting the suspect is said to have been chased right into a local shopping center before she was arrested and her charges stand at 1 count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and 3 counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle or dwelling. All these convictions spell life in prison, if the conviction goes through, according to a report by TMZ.

Furthermore, she has also put in her plea after the charge was read, and she claims to be “not guilty”. A plea issued for a second time, because the one on March 11th was entered then promptly withdrawn.

As of right now, her public defender’s request for bail also stands denied, her second request for a reduced bond also stands rejected, and for those unversed, currently stands at $1,875,000, per KABC-TV separately.

Per the original outlet the only time Ortiz was seen speaking since going into custody was from behind glass in the custody area, and it was around Wednesday that she agreed to waive her right to a speedy preliminary hearing, which the Associated Press reported on.





Why did Ivanna Lisette Ortiz fire an AR-15 into Rihanna’s home?

The answer to this question lies in the weeks before the shooting itself because according to her social media accounts, Ortiz had posted on her Facebook “@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at.” What is pertinent to mention is that the post is dated Feburary 23rd.

A ‘message’ to another celebrity was also found on her her same social media account and in it she addresses Cardi B, in a blonde wig and can be heard saying, “You can't f*** with me, Cardi B. You're supposedly busy right now. But you know who has the cutest outfit tonight? You know who's the cutest tonight? I am.”



