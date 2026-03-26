Ryan Gosling credits his kids for key detail in new role

Ryan Gosling has made a surprising revelation about his upcoming film Project Hail Mary.

The Barbie star admitted that one of his daughters played a surprising role in shaping his character for the upcoming film.

Gosling, who shares daughters Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 9, with Eva Mendes, shared in a recent interview with USA Today, "They've seen many cuts, and they've given many notes."

"They're the harshest critics, but they are always right, for the most part, and they've really been so helpful," he added.

The actor went on to add, "When I was playing with the character, just trying stuff out, and I threw on some glasses, my daughter went, 'You look smarter with glasses.'"

"And I was like: 'Well, thank you very much. I think I will be wearing these in the film. Thank you for that note,'" Gosling said.

Furthermore, Ryan Gosling also revealed, "[We] always want to find films that we can bring our kids to and have that core memory moment, but they're hard to find."

"I felt like, okay, well, we might just have to make it," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Ryan Gosling also revealed earlier to People Magazine about how his daughters helped him filming specific tough scenes in Project Hail Mary, especially since his co-star was Alien and not actually present, saying, "Sometimes when I was working and I needed to sort of switch things up or whatever, my kids would come in and I had an earpiece in my ear and they would talk for Rocky, so I could talk to them as Rocky."

"And there's some moments in the movie where I'm laughing or I'm just so charmed by him, which is like, it's actually my kids talking to me and helping me out," he said.