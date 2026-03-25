Piers Morgan hurls insults at 'poisonous little backstabber' Anderson Cooper

Piers Morgan hurls insults at Anderson Cooper: 'Poisonous little backstabber'

British presenter-turned-podcaster Piers Morgan has launched fresh attack on former fellow CNN colleague Anderson Cooper amid longstanding tension between the journalists.

Morgan made the remarks in a recent episode of Megyn Kelly's podcast, criticising CNN and Cooper's new "podcast set" experiments.

Morgan, who transitioned from broadcast TV news hosting to podcasting, much like Kelly, suggested that the network will fail due to a lack of audience connection.

"Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. They are trying to look like us,” he said of CNN's shift in aesthetics.

Morgan also dubbed the network's new content as "cringe" and "desperate," and called his behavious "completely toe-curling."

“Anderson Cooper never expresses an opinion worth listening to anyway, but that's why people turn to us. No one is controlling us, we say what we believe in the moment — strident, honest, opinion,” Morgan quipped.

He continued, "When we had our little tear-up about Bad Bunny, 42 million people watched one of those clips of me and you going at it. Anderson Cooper could roll his sleeves up and take all his clothes off, but he's not going to get numbers like that!"

The rivalry between the two presenters is mainly about Morgan claiming that Cooper’s ratings caused his CNN show, Piers Morgan Live, to be canceled in 2014.