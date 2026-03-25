Adrian Grenier shares honest take on Nate's behaviour in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star Adrian Grenier is sharing his opinion on his character, Nate, in the iconic 2006 film.

Fans were left wondering if Nate was one of the antagonists in the fashion film, released two decades ago. Adrien is finally speaking in defense of his controversial character.

The 49-year-old actor told People at the promotion of his new project, Self Custody, “I can understand the sentiment, but I have to stand for my character.”

He opened up about what went wrong between his and Anne Hathaway's characters' relationship, noting, “I've re-watched that film a bunch of times, and it feels like they were both just working really hard to make it in their careers.”

In the film, Nate and Andy Sachs's (played by Hathaway) relationship went downhill after Andy was forced to miss Nate's birthday dinner due to her demanding job at a fashion magazine.

“I don't look to a birthday as a big meaningful thing, but agreements, I do,” he explained. “If someone makes a commitment, I do take it seriously that the commitment gets upheld. So, it's not so much about the birthday per se.”

Grenier went on to say, “One thing that I will say is, I did think that his reaction felt a little bit meek and weak, which was not attractive."

“He had some growing up to do … and manning up,” he highlighted, adding that Nate should have acted with “clarity and strength and standing up for himself as opposed to feeling sorry for himself.”

However, Grenier admitted at the end of the day he “understands both sides."

“I do think it would be fun to see if Nate is actually the devil in The Devil Wears Prada,” he joked. “I'd like to see him, see what his character does, beyond, as a spinoff movie.”

It is pertinent to mention that Greier's character is not returning in the season two 'Devil Wears Prada,' releasing in May.