47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards Nominations: Check out the full list

With the promise to “honor excellence in sport television” at the forefront of this years, 47th annual Sports Emmys, the nominations are in.

The full list incldes;

Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event

College Football Playoff

National Championship

ESPN [Two Circles]

FOX MLB: World Series

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers

FOX

The Masters

CBS

NBA Finals

ESPN

Super Bowl LX

NBC | Peacock

Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event

FOX MLB: The 95th All-Star Game

FOX

151st Kentucky Derby

NBC | Peacock

Monsters Funday Football

ESPN [Beyond Sports | Pixar | NFL]

NHL in ASL

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

NHL Productions

NHL on ESPN

4 Nations Face-Off

ESPN

Outstanding Live Sports Series

FOX NFL

FOX

Monday Night Football

ESPN | ABC

Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli

ESPN [Omaha Productions]

Sunday Night Football

NBC | Peacock

Thursday Night Football

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

Outstanding Sports Playoff Coverage

College Football Playoff

ESPN

FOX MLB: The American League Playoffs

FOX | FS1

FOX NFL: The NFC Playoffs

FOX

NBC NFL Playoffs

NBC | Peacock

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

CBS | TNT

Outstanding Edited Sports Event Coverage

4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled

NHL Productions [NHL Productions | Radan Films | NHLPA]NFL Game Day All Access

Super Bowl LX

YouTube [NFL Films]

Official Film of the 2025 Masters

CBS

Road To The Super Bowl

NBC [NFL Films]

UFC The Walk

Topuria vs. Oliveria

UFC

Outstanding Edited Sports Special

E60

Paid to Play: Understanding College Sports in 2025

ESPN

The Hall of Fame Knocks Class of 2026

NFL Network

The Madhouse: Nascar’s Return Into Bowman Gray Stadium

FS1. [FOX Sports Films | NASCAR Studios]

Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special

ESPN

Welcome to the NHL

Meet The Prospects

NHL Productions

Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted

E60

ESPN

Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers

Baker Mayfield | Justin Jefferson | Micah Parsons

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Range Media | Ten Till]

NFL Films Presents

FS1 [NFL Films]

Pablo Torre Finds Out

Meadowlark Media

TNT Sports Conversations

truTV

Outstanding ESports Championship Coverage

2025 Apex Legends Global Series Championship

ESL FACEIT Group

2025 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend

OpTic Texas vs Vancouver Surge

ESL FACEIT Group

League of Legends Worlds 2025 Final

T1 Esports vs KT Rolster

LoL Esports [Riot Games]

VALORANT Champions 2025 Grand Final

NRG vs Fnatic

Valorant Esports [Riot Games]

Outstanding Sports Documentary: Short

Final Finishers

East 89th St Productions [Tribeca Studios | BluffRoad Films]

Home Turn

NASCAR Productions [Bluefoot Entertainment]

NFL Explained:

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

NFL Media Group

NFL Films Presents

The Arctic Challenge

FS1 [NFL Films]

The Shuffle

HBO Max [NFL Films]

Outstanding Sports Documentary: Long

Butterfly in a Blizzard

Bracing For Impact, LLC [Flagship Independent | Big Lift Media]

Champions Of The Golden Valley

Olympics.com [XTR Studios | Sturgefilm | Tideshift | Optimist | Taleem]

Clemente

The History Channel [Vinegar Hill | Uninterrupted | Vantage Pictures | Cookie Jar & a Dream Studios | APX Content Ventures | The History Channel]

E60

Southpaw: The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott

ESPN

Elway

Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Omaha Productions | MakeMake Productions]

Surviving Ohio State

HBO Max [Sports Illustrated Studios | 101 Studios | Smokehouse Pictures]

Outstanding Sports Documentary Series

Alex vs. ARod

HBO Max [Religion of Sports]

Allen Iv3rson

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Unanimous Media | NBA Entertainment | Jersey Legends (a division of Authentic Studios)]

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys

Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]

Believers: Boston Red Sox

ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]

Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Unrealistic Ideas]

Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized

Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues

Whisper TV [Religion of Sports]

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox

Netflix [One Potato Productions | Boardwalk Pictures]

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Netflix [Box to Box]

Full Court Press

ESPN [ESPN | Omaha Productions | Words + Pictures]

Quarterback

Netflix [NFL Films | Omaha Productions | 2PM Productions]

WWE: Unreal

Netflix [Omaha Productions | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | WWE | Netflix]

Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Daily

First Things First

FS1.

NBA Today

ESPN

NFL LIVE

ESPN

The Pat McAfee Show

ESPN

SportsCenter

ESPN

Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Weekly

College GameDay

ESPN

Inside the NBA on TNT

TNT

Monday Night Countdown

ESPN

The NFL Today

CBS

Thursday Night Football

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Limited Run

College GameDay – College Football Playoff

ESPN

Football Night in America: NFL Postseason

NBC | Peacock

FOX MLB: The Postseason

FOX | FS1

Inside the NBA Playoffs on TNT

TNT

Road to the Final Four

CBS | TNT

Outstanding Sports Journalism

Aspiration

Pablo Torre Finds Out

Meadowlark Media

Kobe: The Making of a Legend

CNN Originals

Save: The Katie Meyer Story

E60

ESPN

What Is Riley Gaines Hiding?

Pablo Torre Finds Out

Meadowlark Media

Outstanding Sports Feature: Short Form

All Heart

FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff

FOX

Behan Strong

NCAA March Madness

CBS

Faces Forever Young

World Figure Skating Championships

NBC | Peacock

Just Getting Started

FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff

FOX

Luckie

College GameDay

ESPN

RJ

FOX MLB: The Postseason

FOX

A World Away

College GameDay

ESPN

Outstanding Sports Feature: Long Form

Chuskit & Saldon: Frozen Dreams of Ladakh

Olympics.com [XTR Studios]

Girl Climber

Red Bull Studios [Louder than Eleven]

Imillaskate: The Cholita Skaters of Bolivia

Optimist [Pachamama Sabia]

Ride With Me

Golf Central Live from The Open

Golf Channel

SC Featured: Love, Abby

SportsCenter

ESPN

Tim Green – A Voice Reclaimed

NFL Films Presents

FS1 [NFL Films]

Outstanding Sports Open/Tease

America’s Game

Super Bowl LX

NBC | Peacock

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys

Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]

Brick by Brick

FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500

FOX

Celtics City

HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]

The Harder Choice

The 126th Army-Navy Game

CBS

Nerves at Augusta National

The Masters

CBS

Outstanding Interactive Experience: Sports

Fan Optionality on Prime Video

Prime Video Sports

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

NASCAR Driver Cam on HBO Max

HBO Max

The NBA Experience on Peacock

Peacock

NHL in ASL

NHL Productions

SportsCenter For You

ESPN [WSC Sports | Google]

Outstanding Digital Innovation: Sports

MLB App in XR

MLB

NFL on NBC

Madden NFL Cast

Peacock

Prime Insights

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

VIP

Yankee Stadium

Apple TV [SoHi Media]

World of Red Bull in Apple Immersive

Red Bull Media House, NA [Apple]

Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Event

College Football PlayoffNational Championship

ESPN

FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500

FOX | FS1

FOX MLB: World Series

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers

FOX | FS1

The Masters

CBS

Super Bowl LX

NBC | Peacock

Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Studio

College GameDay – College Football

ESPN

FOX NFL

FOX

NBA on Prime Video

Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]

NFL Draft

ESPN

Outstanding Sports Camera Work: Short Form

Brick by Brick

FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500

FOX

The Harder Choice

The 126th Army-Navy Game

CBS

151st Kentucky Derby

NBC | Peacock

A Parisian Rhythm with Omar Sy

Roland-Garros on TNT Sports

TNT | truTV

Silent Super Bowl

NFL Films Presents

FS1 [NFL Films]

Outstanding Sports Camera Work: Long Form

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys

Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]

Celtics City

HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]

Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel

Unrealistic Ideas [Amazon MGM Studios | Unrealistic Ideas]

I Skied Down Mount Everest

Red Bull Media House GmbH [East Studio]

Raise The Flags: 50 Years of Buccaneers Football

HEROES & FABLES [NFL Films | Skydance Sports | Prime Video Sports | Tampa Bay Buccaneers]

Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills

Hard Knocks

HBO Max [NFL Films]

Outstanding Sports Editing: Short Form

4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country

NHL on ESPN

ESPN

The Bay

NBA All-Star on TNT

TNT

Brick by Brick

FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500

FOX

It’s Time

NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT

TNT

A Parisian Rhythm with Omar Sy

Roland-Garros on TNT Sports

TNT | truTV

Stanley Cup Playoffs Opening Round: Devils vs Hurricanes – Snap Shot

NHL on ESPN

ESPN

Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form

American Thunder: NASCAR at Le Mans

NASCAR Studios [Amazon MGM Studios | NASCAR Studios]

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys

Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]

Butterfly in a Blizzard

Bracing For Impact, LLC [Flagship Independent | Big Lift Media]

Celtics City

HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]

Saquon

NFL Films [Amazon MGM Studios | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | Expanded Media | LBI Entertainment | Vision26 Studios]

We Beat the Dream Team

TNT | HBO Max [USA Basketball | NBA Entertainment | Blue Ox Films]

WWE: Unreal

Netflix [Omaha Productions | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | WWE | Netflix]

The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award: Short Form

Brick by Brick

FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500

FOX

Choices – Lee Corso’s Final Headgear Pick

College GameDay

ESPN

It’s Time

NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT

TNT

151st Kentucky Derby

NBC | Peacock

In Motion and Memory

FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500

FOX

Wimbledon

ESPN

Outstanding Sports Writing: Long Form

Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina

E60

ESPN

Celtics City

HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]

Going Inside

TNT

In Season with the NFC East

Hard Knocks

HBO Max [NFL Films]

The Superdome At 50

NFL Films Presents

FS1 [NFL Films]

Outstanding Music Direction: Sports

Hard Knocks

In Season with the NFC East

HBO Max [NFL Films]

Home Turn

Daytona Beach, FL

NASCAR Studios [Bluefoot Entertainment]

Memphis to the Mountain

Acclimatization | Elevation

Andscape [Sender Films]

NCAA Final Four

San Antonio: Unwritten Reimagined

CBS [Sony Music]

NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT

It’s Time

TNT

Surviving Ohio State

HBO Max [Sports Illustrated Studios | 101 Studios | Smokehouse Pictures]

Thursday Night Football

Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]

Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Live Event

Apple TV: Friday Night Baseball

Apple TV [MLB Network]

FOX MLB

FOX | FS1

FOX NASCAR

FOX | FS1

FOX NFL

FOX

Sunday Night Football

NBC | Peacock

Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Post-Produced

Believers: Boston Red Sox

ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]

Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel

Unrealistic Ideas [Amazon MGM Studios | Unrealistic Ideas]

E60

Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina

ESPN

Earnhardt

Dale

Imagine Documentaries [Amazon MGM Studios | Imagine Documentaries | Everyone Else | NASCAR Studios | Dirty Mo Media]

Hard Knocks

Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills

HBO Max [NFL Films]

NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT

It’s Time

TNT

Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Event/Show

FOX NFL

FOX

Monsters Funday Football

ESPN [Beyond Sports | Big Studios | Pixar]

NBA on NBC & Peacock

NBC | Peacock

NBA on Prime Video

Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]

Thursday Night Football

Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]

Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty

Believers: Boston Red Sox

ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]

MLB Now Open

MLB Network

NFL on CBS

The Evolution of the Big Head: Merging Human Artistry with AI Innovation

CBS

NFL Slimetime

Nickelodeon

WWE: Unreal

Netflix [Omaha Productions | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | WWE | Netflix]

Outstanding Studio Or Production Design/Art Direction: Sports

Celtics City

HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]

FOX NFL Sunday

Case of the Missing Best Team | The Dynasty Blueprint | The Waiting Room

FOX

Monsters Funday Football

ESPN [Beyond Sports | Big Studios | Pixar]

NBA on Prime Video

Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]

NFL Slimetime

Nickelodeon

The NFL Today

The Virtual Time Machine: Rebuilding the Legacy of The NFL Today

CBS

The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award

College Football – POVORA Wireless Tilt Control CapCam

Stabilized CapCam with Remote Tilt Control

ESPN [Povora]

FOX IndyCar.

Augmented Reality

FOX | FS1

FOX MLB: The Postseason

UmpCam AR: Strike Zone System

MLB | Major League Baseball [Fox Sports | Bolt6 | Virtual Eye]

The Last Crescendo

The 4th Judge: First-Ever AI Power Boxing Judge

DAZN

TGL presented by SoFi

SmartPin Cam

ABC | ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+

2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

AIQ: Where Data Meets Dirt

Teton Ridge

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: Sports

City of Fury

Fatal Fury in Time Square

BigTime Creative Shop [Truffle]

ESPN Sports Forever

ESPN | ESPN+ [Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners | ESPN Creative Studio | division7 | The Herd]

Fastest Racing on Earth

FOX IndyCar.

FOX | FS1 | FS2 | FOX News | FOX Business | BTN | Deportes [Special Group | Biscuit Filmworks | Cabin Edit | Eleven Sound | Ethos | Pariah | New Math]

Milan-Cortina Olympics on NBC & Peacock

NBC | Peacock

NBA on NBC & Peacock

NBC | Peacock

Unforgettable Awaits

2025 NBA Finals

Warner Brothers Discovery

Outstanding Public Service Content: Sports

Champion

Super Bowl LX

National Football League [72andSunny | Morton Jankel Zander, Inc.]

ESPN Take Back Sports Movement

ESPN

Line ‘Em Up

JOAN Creative [JOAN Studios]

Notre Dame: What Would You Fight For?

NBC | Peacock

Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Host

Rece Davis

ESPN

Rich Eisen

NFL Network

Ernie Johnson

TNT | CBS

Scott Van Pelt

ESPN

Laura Rutledge

ESPN

Kate Scott

CBS | Paramount+

Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Analyst

Charles Barkley

TNT

Clark Kellogg

CBS | TNT

Mina Kimes

ESPN

Pedro Martinez

TNT

Candace Parker

TNT | TBS

Alex Rodriguez

FOX | FS1

Outstanding Sports Personality: Play-By-Play

Joe Buck

ESPN

Joe Davis

FOX | FS1 | NFL Network

Ian Eagle

CBS | TNT | Netflix | Amazon

Jim Nantz

CBS

Mike Tirico

NBC | Peacock

Outstanding Sports Personality: Event Analyst

Troy Aikman

ESPN

Tom Brady

FOX

Cris Collinsworth

NBC | Peacock

Greg Olsen

FOX | NFL Network

Bill Raftery

CBS | TNT | FOX

Outstanding Sports Personality: Sideline Reporter

Tom Rinaldi

FOX | FS1

Holly Rowe

ESPN

Laura Rutledge

ESPN

Lisa Salters

ESPN

Tracy Wolfson

CBS | TNT

Outstanding Sports Personality: Emerging On-Air Talent

Andraya Carter

ESPN

Katie George

ESPN

Jason Kelce

ESPN

Matt Ryan

CBS | Paramount+ | Netflix

Richard Sherman

Prime Video

J.J. Watt

CBS

Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality in Spanish

Andrés Cantor

Telemundo | Universo | Peacock

Carolina Guillén

ESPN

Miguel Gurwitz

Telemundo | Universo | Peacock

Fernando Palomo

ESPN

Sammy Sadovnik

MLS Productions

Outstanding Sports Studio Show in Spanish

Ahora o Nunca

ESPN

ESPN FC

ESPN

Fútbol Picante

ESPN

Linea de 4

Univision | TUDN

Premier League Extra

Telemundo | Universo | Peacock

Rumbo Al Mundial

Telemundo | Universo | Peacock

Outstanding Sports Feature Story In Spanish