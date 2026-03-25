Entertainment
47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards Nominations: Check out the full list
The Sports Emmys nominations are currently underway, with the aim to 'honor excellence in sport television'
By The News Digital
March 25, 2026
With the promise to “honor excellence in sport television” at the forefront of this years, 47th annual Sports Emmys, the nominations are in.
The full list incldes;
Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event
- College Football Playoff
- National Championship
- ESPN [Two Circles]
- FOX MLB: World Series
- Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers
- FOX
- The Masters
- CBS
- NBA Finals
- ESPN
- Super Bowl LX
- NBC | Peacock
Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event
- FOX MLB: The 95th All-Star Game
- FOX
- 151st Kentucky Derby
- NBC | Peacock
- Monsters Funday Football
- ESPN [Beyond Sports | Pixar | NFL]
- NHL in ASL
- 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series
- NHL Productions
- NHL on ESPN
- 4 Nations Face-Off
- ESPN
Outstanding Live Sports Series
- FOX NFL
- FOX
- Monday Night Football
- ESPN | ABC
- Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli
- ESPN [Omaha Productions]
- Sunday Night Football
- NBC | Peacock
- Thursday Night Football
- Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]
Outstanding Sports Playoff Coverage
- College Football Playoff
- ESPN
- FOX MLB: The American League Playoffs
- FOX | FS1
- FOX NFL: The NFC Playoffs
- FOX
- NBC NFL Playoffs
- NBC | Peacock
- NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
- CBS | TNT
Outstanding Edited Sports Event Coverage
- 4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled
- NHL Productions [NHL Productions | Radan Films | NHLPA]NFL Game Day All Access
- Super Bowl LX
- YouTube [NFL Films]
- Official Film of the 2025 Masters
- CBS
- Road To The Super Bowl
- NBC [NFL Films]
- UFC The Walk
- Topuria vs. Oliveria
- UFC
Outstanding Edited Sports Special
- E60
- Paid to Play: Understanding College Sports in 2025
- ESPN
- The Hall of Fame Knocks Class of 2026
- NFL Network
- The Madhouse: Nascar’s Return Into Bowman Gray Stadium
- FS1. [FOX Sports Films | NASCAR Studios]
- Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special
- ESPN
- Welcome to the NHL
- Meet The Prospects
- NHL Productions
Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted
- E60
- ESPN
- Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers
- Baker Mayfield | Justin Jefferson | Micah Parsons
- Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Range Media | Ten Till]
- NFL Films Presents
- FS1 [NFL Films]
- Pablo Torre Finds Out
- Meadowlark Media
- TNT Sports Conversations
- truTV
Outstanding ESports Championship Coverage
- 2025 Apex Legends Global Series Championship
- ESL FACEIT Group
- 2025 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend
- OpTic Texas vs Vancouver Surge
- ESL FACEIT Group
- League of Legends Worlds 2025 Final
- T1 Esports vs KT Rolster
- LoL Esports [Riot Games]
- VALORANT Champions 2025 Grand Final
- NRG vs Fnatic
- Valorant Esports [Riot Games]
Outstanding Sports Documentary: Short
- Final Finishers
- East 89th St Productions [Tribeca Studios | BluffRoad Films]
- Home Turn
- NASCAR Productions [Bluefoot Entertainment]
- NFL Explained:
- Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
- NFL Media Group
- NFL Films Presents
- The Arctic Challenge
- FS1 [NFL Films]
- The Shuffle
- HBO Max [NFL Films]
Outstanding Sports Documentary: Long
- Butterfly in a Blizzard
- Bracing For Impact, LLC [Flagship Independent | Big Lift Media]
- Champions Of The Golden Valley
- Olympics.com [XTR Studios | Sturgefilm | Tideshift | Optimist | Taleem]
- Clemente
- The History Channel [Vinegar Hill | Uninterrupted | Vantage Pictures | Cookie Jar & a Dream Studios | APX Content Ventures | The History Channel]
- E60
- Southpaw: The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott
- ESPN
- Elway
- Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Omaha Productions | MakeMake Productions]
- Surviving Ohio State
- HBO Max [Sports Illustrated Studios | 101 Studios | Smokehouse Pictures]
Outstanding Sports Documentary Series
- Alex vs. ARod
- HBO Max [Religion of Sports]
- Allen Iv3rson
- Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Unanimous Media | NBA Entertainment | Jersey Legends (a division of Authentic Studios)]
- America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys
- Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]
- Believers: Boston Red Sox
- ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]
- Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel
- Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Unrealistic Ideas]
Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized
- Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues
- Whisper TV [Religion of Sports]
- The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox
- Netflix [One Potato Productions | Boardwalk Pictures]
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Netflix [Box to Box]
- Full Court Press
- ESPN [ESPN | Omaha Productions | Words + Pictures]
- Quarterback
- Netflix [NFL Films | Omaha Productions | 2PM Productions]
- WWE: Unreal
- Netflix [Omaha Productions | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | WWE | Netflix]
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Daily
- First Things First
- FS1.
- NBA Today
- ESPN
- NFL LIVE
- ESPN
- The Pat McAfee Show
- ESPN
- SportsCenter
- ESPN
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Weekly
- College GameDay
- ESPN
- Inside the NBA on TNT
- TNT
- Monday Night Countdown
- ESPN
- The NFL Today
- CBS
- Thursday Night Football
- Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Limited Run
- College GameDay – College Football Playoff
- ESPN
- Football Night in America: NFL Postseason
- NBC | Peacock
- FOX MLB: The Postseason
- FOX | FS1
- Inside the NBA Playoffs on TNT
- TNT
- Road to the Final Four
- CBS | TNT
Outstanding Sports Journalism
- Aspiration
- Pablo Torre Finds Out
- Meadowlark Media
- Kobe: The Making of a Legend
- CNN Originals
- Save: The Katie Meyer Story
- E60
- ESPN
- What Is Riley Gaines Hiding?
- Pablo Torre Finds Out
- Meadowlark Media
Outstanding Sports Feature: Short Form
- All Heart
- FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff
- FOX
- Behan Strong
- NCAA March Madness
- CBS
- Faces Forever Young
- World Figure Skating Championships
- NBC | Peacock
- Just Getting Started
- FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff
- FOX
- Luckie
- College GameDay
- ESPN
- RJ
- FOX MLB: The Postseason
- FOX
- A World Away
- College GameDay
- ESPN
Outstanding Sports Feature: Long Form
- Chuskit & Saldon: Frozen Dreams of Ladakh
- Olympics.com [XTR Studios]
- Girl Climber
- Red Bull Studios [Louder than Eleven]
- Imillaskate: The Cholita Skaters of Bolivia
- Optimist [Pachamama Sabia]
- Ride With Me
- Golf Central Live from The Open
- Golf Channel
- SC Featured: Love, Abby
- SportsCenter
- ESPN
- Tim Green – A Voice Reclaimed
- NFL Films Presents
- FS1 [NFL Films]
Outstanding Sports Open/Tease
- America’s Game
- Super Bowl LX
- NBC | Peacock
- America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys
- Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]
- Brick by Brick
- FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
- FOX
- Celtics City
- HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]
- The Harder Choice
- The 126th Army-Navy Game
- CBS
- Nerves at Augusta National
- The Masters
- CBS
Outstanding Interactive Experience: Sports
- Fan Optionality on Prime Video
- Prime Video Sports
- Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]
- NASCAR Driver Cam on HBO Max
- HBO Max
- The NBA Experience on Peacock
- Peacock
- NHL in ASL
- NHL Productions
- SportsCenter For You
- ESPN [WSC Sports | Google]
Outstanding Digital Innovation: Sports
- MLB App in XR
- MLB
- NFL on NBC
- Madden NFL Cast
- Peacock
- Prime Insights
- Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]
- VIP
- Yankee Stadium
- Apple TV [SoHi Media]
- World of Red Bull in Apple Immersive
- Red Bull Media House, NA [Apple]
Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Event
- College Football PlayoffNational Championship
- ESPN
- FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
- FOX | FS1
- FOX MLB: World Series
- Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers
- FOX | FS1
- The Masters
- CBS
- Super Bowl LX
- NBC | Peacock
Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Studio
- College GameDay – College Football
- ESPN
- FOX NFL
- FOX
- NBA on Prime Video
- Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]
- NFL Draft
- ESPN
Outstanding Sports Camera Work: Short Form
- Brick by Brick
- FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
- FOX
- The Harder Choice
- The 126th Army-Navy Game
- CBS
- 151st Kentucky Derby
- NBC | Peacock
- A Parisian Rhythm with Omar Sy
- Roland-Garros on TNT Sports
- TNT | truTV
- Silent Super Bowl
- NFL Films Presents
- FS1 [NFL Films]
Outstanding Sports Camera Work: Long Form
- America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys
- Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]
- Celtics City
- HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]
- Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel
- Unrealistic Ideas [Amazon MGM Studios | Unrealistic Ideas]
- I Skied Down Mount Everest
- Red Bull Media House GmbH [East Studio]
- Raise The Flags: 50 Years of Buccaneers Football
- HEROES & FABLES [NFL Films | Skydance Sports | Prime Video Sports | Tampa Bay Buccaneers]
- Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills
- Hard Knocks
- HBO Max [NFL Films]
Outstanding Sports Editing: Short Form
- 4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country
- NHL on ESPN
- ESPN
- The Bay
- NBA All-Star on TNT
- TNT
- Brick by Brick
- FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
- FOX
- It’s Time
- NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT
- TNT
- A Parisian Rhythm with Omar Sy
- Roland-Garros on TNT Sports
- TNT | truTV
- Stanley Cup Playoffs Opening Round: Devils vs Hurricanes – Snap Shot
- NHL on ESPN
- ESPN
Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form
- American Thunder: NASCAR at Le Mans
- NASCAR Studios [Amazon MGM Studios | NASCAR Studios]
- America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys
- Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]
- Butterfly in a Blizzard
- Bracing For Impact, LLC [Flagship Independent | Big Lift Media]
- Celtics City
- HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]
- Saquon
- NFL Films [Amazon MGM Studios | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | Expanded Media | LBI Entertainment | Vision26 Studios]
- We Beat the Dream Team
- TNT | HBO Max [USA Basketball | NBA Entertainment | Blue Ox Films]
- WWE: Unreal
- Netflix [Omaha Productions | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | WWE | Netflix]
The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award: Short Form
- Brick by Brick
- FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
- FOX
- Choices – Lee Corso’s Final Headgear Pick
- College GameDay
- ESPN
- It’s Time
- NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT
- TNT
- 151st Kentucky Derby
- NBC | Peacock
- In Motion and Memory
- FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
- FOX
- Wimbledon
- ESPN
Outstanding Sports Writing: Long Form
- Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina
- E60
- ESPN
- Celtics City
- HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]
- Going Inside
- TNT
- In Season with the NFC East
- Hard Knocks
- HBO Max [NFL Films]
- The Superdome At 50
- NFL Films Presents
- FS1 [NFL Films]
Outstanding Music Direction: Sports
- Hard Knocks
- In Season with the NFC East
- HBO Max [NFL Films]
- Home Turn
- Daytona Beach, FL
- NASCAR Studios [Bluefoot Entertainment]
- Memphis to the Mountain
- Acclimatization | Elevation
- Andscape [Sender Films]
- NCAA Final Four
- San Antonio: Unwritten Reimagined
- CBS [Sony Music]
- NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT
- It’s Time
- TNT
- Surviving Ohio State
- HBO Max [Sports Illustrated Studios | 101 Studios | Smokehouse Pictures]
- Thursday Night Football
- Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]
Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Live Event
- Apple TV: Friday Night Baseball
- Apple TV [MLB Network]
- FOX MLB
- FOX | FS1
- FOX NASCAR
- FOX | FS1
- FOX NFL
- FOX
- Sunday Night Football
- NBC | Peacock
Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Post-Produced
- Believers: Boston Red Sox
- ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]
- Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel
- Unrealistic Ideas [Amazon MGM Studios | Unrealistic Ideas]
- E60
- Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina
- ESPN
- Earnhardt
- Dale
- Imagine Documentaries [Amazon MGM Studios | Imagine Documentaries | Everyone Else | NASCAR Studios | Dirty Mo Media]
- Hard Knocks
- Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills
- HBO Max [NFL Films]
- NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT
- It’s Time
- TNT
Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Event/Show
- FOX NFL
- FOX
- Monsters Funday Football
- ESPN [Beyond Sports | Big Studios | Pixar]
- NBA on NBC & Peacock
- NBC | Peacock
- NBA on Prime Video
- Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]
- Thursday Night Football
- Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]
Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty
- Believers: Boston Red Sox
- ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]
- MLB Now Open
- MLB Network
- NFL on CBS
- The Evolution of the Big Head: Merging Human Artistry with AI Innovation
- CBS
- NFL Slimetime
- Nickelodeon
- WWE: Unreal
- Netflix [Omaha Productions | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | WWE | Netflix]
Outstanding Studio Or Production Design/Art Direction: Sports
- Celtics City
- HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]
- FOX NFL Sunday
- Case of the Missing Best Team | The Dynasty Blueprint | The Waiting Room
- FOX
- Monsters Funday Football
- ESPN [Beyond Sports | Big Studios | Pixar]
- NBA on Prime Video
- Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]
- NFL Slimetime
- Nickelodeon
- The NFL Today
- The Virtual Time Machine: Rebuilding the Legacy of The NFL Today
- CBS
- The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award
- College Football – POVORA Wireless Tilt Control CapCam
- Stabilized CapCam with Remote Tilt Control
- ESPN [Povora]
- FOX IndyCar.
- Augmented Reality
- FOX | FS1
- FOX MLB: The Postseason
- UmpCam AR: Strike Zone System
- MLB | Major League Baseball [Fox Sports | Bolt6 | Virtual Eye]
- The Last Crescendo
- The 4th Judge: First-Ever AI Power Boxing Judge
- DAZN
- TGL presented by SoFi
- SmartPin Cam
- ABC | ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+
- 2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
- AIQ: Where Data Meets Dirt
- Teton Ridge
Outstanding Promotional Announcement: Sports
- City of Fury
- Fatal Fury in Time Square
- BigTime Creative Shop [Truffle]
- ESPN Sports Forever
- ESPN | ESPN+ [Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners | ESPN Creative Studio | division7 | The Herd]
- Fastest Racing on Earth
- FOX IndyCar.
- FOX | FS1 | FS2 | FOX News | FOX Business | BTN | Deportes [Special Group | Biscuit Filmworks | Cabin Edit | Eleven Sound | Ethos | Pariah | New Math]
- Milan-Cortina Olympics on NBC & Peacock
- NBC | Peacock
- NBA on NBC & Peacock
- NBC | Peacock
- Unforgettable Awaits
- 2025 NBA Finals
- Warner Brothers Discovery
Outstanding Public Service Content: Sports
- Champion
- Super Bowl LX
- National Football League [72andSunny | Morton Jankel Zander, Inc.]
- ESPN Take Back Sports Movement
- ESPN
- Line ‘Em Up
- JOAN Creative [JOAN Studios]
- Notre Dame: What Would You Fight For?
- NBC | Peacock
Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Host
- Rece Davis
- ESPN
- Rich Eisen
- NFL Network
- Ernie Johnson
- TNT | CBS
- Scott Van Pelt
- ESPN
- Laura Rutledge
- ESPN
- Kate Scott
- CBS | Paramount+
Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Analyst
- Charles Barkley
- TNT
- Clark Kellogg
- CBS | TNT
- Mina Kimes
- ESPN
- Pedro Martinez
- TNT
- Candace Parker
- TNT | TBS
- Alex Rodriguez
- FOX | FS1
Outstanding Sports Personality: Play-By-Play
- Joe Buck
- ESPN
- Joe Davis
- FOX | FS1 | NFL Network
- Ian Eagle
- CBS | TNT | Netflix | Amazon
- Jim Nantz
- CBS
- Mike Tirico
- NBC | Peacock
Outstanding Sports Personality: Event Analyst
- Troy Aikman
- ESPN
- Tom Brady
- FOX
- Cris Collinsworth
- NBC | Peacock
- Greg Olsen
- FOX | NFL Network
- Bill Raftery
- CBS | TNT | FOX
Outstanding Sports Personality: Sideline Reporter
- Tom Rinaldi
- FOX | FS1
- Holly Rowe
- ESPN
- Laura Rutledge
- ESPN
- Lisa Salters
- ESPN
- Tracy Wolfson
- CBS | TNT
Outstanding Sports Personality: Emerging On-Air Talent
- Andraya Carter
- ESPN
- Katie George
- ESPN
- Jason Kelce
- ESPN
- Matt Ryan
- CBS | Paramount+ | Netflix
- Richard Sherman
- Prime Video
- J.J. Watt
- CBS
Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality in Spanish
- Andrés Cantor
- Telemundo | Universo | Peacock
- Carolina Guillén
- ESPN
- Miguel Gurwitz
- Telemundo | Universo | Peacock
- Fernando Palomo
- ESPN
- Sammy Sadovnik
- MLS Productions
Outstanding Sports Studio Show in Spanish
- Ahora o Nunca
- ESPN
- ESPN FC
- ESPN
- Fútbol Picante
- ESPN
- Linea de 4
- Univision | TUDN
- Premier League Extra
- Telemundo | Universo | Peacock
- Rumbo Al Mundial
- Telemundo | Universo | Peacock
Outstanding Sports Feature Story In Spanish
- Atxa Delgado
- Mundo Originals
- Mundo NFL [SWAY | Cobra Films]
- Greenland: Venezia
- ESPN
- Los Colores del Istmo
- Mundo Originals
- Mundo NFL [SWAY | Cobra Films]
- María Llena Eres de Fuerza
- ESPN
- SC Reportajes: Rafael Campos
- SportsCenter
- ESPN
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