Britney Spears' sparks concern over 'dangerous crowd'

Britney Spears has sparked fresh concern amid reports about her inner circle.

Sources have raised questions about the people Spears has been associating with in recent months.

Years after the end of her publicized conservatorship, which concluded in 2021, the source told Radar Online, "The crew Britney is surrounding herself with right now is incredibly shady. A lot of these guys have criminal histories."

" Apparently, there are known drug dealers in the mix and other types that want to make a buck off her. These are exactly the type of characters her family always feared would take advantage of her and drag her back to rock bottom," the source added.

Referring to the singer being arrested recently on suspicion of DUI, the source said, "This could become much bigger than a DUI."

"Unfortunately, she's become very dependent on these creeps, and they've been living off her generosity, with huge amounts of money being spent keeping them around," an insider said.

Spears is reportedly being "exploited and manipulated," by the "dangerous people" around her."

Britney Spears' closest friends are also said to be concerned about her. "there's real fear about what could happen if they try to intervene without some kind of protection."

"At this point, the talk among those closest to her is about organizing a proper rescue operation to get Britney away from this crowd because everyone agrees the environment she's in now is dangerous and completely unsustainable," an insider said.