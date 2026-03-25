Olivia Munn gets honest about motherhood and parenting an 18-month old: ‘She will get mad at me’

Olivia Munn’s daughter is a master gaslighter it turns out, and the mom herself dropped this little titbit recently, even though her daughter is only 18-months old—in June.

The entire conversation happened alongside E! News and in it the toddler mom shared how this milestone is effecting her day to day life.

For those unversed, Munn shares her daughter Méi June with actor and husband John Mulaney, and it seems language development is next on her list of milestones but as the new mom describes it, can get a bit confusing.

While attempting to explain she said, “the only thing that’s a bit confusing is that she says ‘No’ to things that she means no about, but also means yes? She will get mad if you don’t know the difference.”

What is also pertinent to mention is that this interview has taken place alongside her Your Friends & Neighbors costar James Marsden, but it was her next words that truly tickled ribs because she compared communication with a toddler to something surprising. She said, “being in communication with a toddler makes you feel gaslit all the time.”

Most times she recalls thinking, “I’m like, ‘What’s going on? I’m trying my best! I’m trying my best and it’s not good enough.’”