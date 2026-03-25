Savannah Guthrie gets emotional in preview of two-part 'Today' interview about mother’s disappearance: watch

Savannah Guthrie is set to speak publicly about her family’s ordeal since her mother mysteriously disappeared nearly two months ago.

A pre-recorded conversation, conducted by Hoda Kotb, will air as a two-part interview on 26 and 27 March on Today. A preview clip shows Guthrie fighting through tears as she reflects on the strain the situation has placed on her family.

Guthrie has been absent from the programme since her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, went missing from her Arizona home on 31 January. The case remains unresolved, with no confirmed updates on her whereabouts. Authorities are treating the case as a possible abduction.

The interview is expected to give Savannah a chance to speak directly to viewers before she everntually returns to the show. However, NBC has not confirmed when she will resume her co-hosting duties.

During her absence, Today has been led by Craig Melvin, with support from Kotb and other rotating anchors.

The programme has had strong viewership in recent weeks with the attention the incident has received. The upcoming interview is expected to be important as Savannah returns onscreen while her family deals with the investigation.

On February 10, law enforcement released doorbell camera footage showing a masked, armed individual outside Nancy’s home on the night she disappeared. The FBI described the person as a male of average build, about 5 ft 9 in to 5 ft 10 in tall, carrying a large backpack.

The suspect appeared to tamper with the video doorbell and tried to cover the lens. Investigators released stills and increased the reward for information about the suspect or Nancy’s location. Despite these images and a reward, authorities have not publicly named or arrested a suspect.