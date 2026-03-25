Seth Peterson GoFundMe raises eyebrows

The death of Seth Peterson at the age of 28 has prompted an outpouring of grief online, but also raised questions among some observers over a fundraiser set up to cover his funeral costs.

Peterson’s partner, Kobe Marsh, announced the news in a statement shared on social media, describing him as his “fiancé and best friend” and thanking supporters for their messages of sympathy.

A GoFundMe page created in Peterson’s memory says the funds will go towards funeral expenses and support during what Marsh called a “difficult time”.

However, the appeal has sparked debate across social media platforms, where some users have expressed surprise that a performer in the entertainment industry would require public donations for such costs.

Others have pushed back against that assumption, noting that income in the sector can be inconsistent and often lacks long-term financial security or benefits.