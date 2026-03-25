Usher admits his ‘controversial’ opinion on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Usher just spoke up about his opinion on the disgraced music mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was sentenced to prison for four years and two months in prison, a $500,000 fine, and five years of supervised release on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

However, the Yeah! hitmaker has made it absolutely clear that he has nothing “negative to say” about “Diddy.”

The 47-year-old singer has known the disgraced music mogul, 56, for decades, and has refused to condemn him as the rapper serves his sentence.

Appearing on Forbes' The Enterprise Zone, Usher did some word association with senior writer Jabari Young, who asked for his one-word thoughts on influential people from his life.

When he was asked about Combs, the Nice and Slow hitmaker replied: "Legacy.”

During the conversation a 2015 interview by Usher was referenced where he has said he "knew better" than to let himself get distracted by certain things on tour.

He added that the singer appeared to avoid "a lot of the negativity that we obviously know shows up in (Diddy’s) story today."

Usher said his "controversial" take is that "we can't ignore the reality of the history,” adding, "In many ways, I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer.

“I don't have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he's been misrepresented,” the My Boo singer further mentioned.

While Usher may not have a strong opinion on "Diddy" and the controversy surrounding him, social media sure has a compilation of some moments that make you wonder what really went on in the life of the disgraced rapper.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been behind bars since his arrest in September 2024 but was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The rapper’s eight-week trial, which occurred earlier last year resulted in acquittals on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, but he was convicted on prostitution-related offences.

A representative for the shamed star insisted Sean “Diddy” Combs is using his time behind bars to take his sobriety "seriously."