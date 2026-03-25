The Ivors 2026 nominations alongside Amazon Music: Here’s everything to know

The 71st annual Ivor Novello Awards, in partnership with Amazon Music are right around the corners and this year, names like Olivia Dean, Lola Young, Lily Allen, Coldplay, CMAT and Florence + the Machine are included in the running for this honor.

For those unversed the award show is slated to take place on May 12th, in London and attempts to highlight songwriters and composers.

The award show that’s been around since 1956 promises a platform that’s “peer-judged by songwriters and composers,” since the Ivors honor “the craft, originality and cultural impact of songs and screen compositions.”

This year in particular over 61 61 British, Irish or U.K.-resident songwriters and composers have been nominated, as well as some U.S. based songwriters.

According to Variety 34 of them will be in the running for their very first Ivor.

Check out the Full List Below:

Best album

Jim Legxacy – Black British Music (written by Legxacy and Joe Stanley)

CMAT – Euro Country (written and performed by CMAT)

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving (written by Dean, Bastian Langebaek and Max Wolfgang)

Wolf Alice – The Clearing (written by Joff Oddie and Ellie Rowsell)

Lily Allen – West End Girl (written by Allen, Chloe Angelides, Kito and Blue May)

Best contemporary song

Gorillaz – Damascus (ft Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey) (written by Damon Albarn, Bey and Souleyman)

Little Simz – Fire (written by Simz, Alex Bonfanti and Miles Clinton James)

Self Esteem – I Do and I Don’t Care (written by Self Esteem and Johan Hugo)

Kae Tempest – I Stand on the Line (written by Tempest and Fraser T Smith)

Kae Tempest – Know Yourself (written by Tempest, Fraser T Smith and Tom Rowlands)

Best song musically and lyrically

Jacob Alon – Don’t Fall Asleep (written by Alon)

Florence + the Machine – Everybody Scream (written by Florence Welch, Mark Bowen and Mitski)

Self Esteem – Focus Is Power (written by Self Esteem, Johan Hugo and Jacob Vetter)

Wolf Alice – The Sofa (written by Ellie Rowsell)

Sugababes – Weeds (written by Tove Burman, Anya Jones and Jon Shave)

PRS for music most-performed work

Olivia Dean – Man I Need (written by Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr and Zach Nahome)

Lola Young – Messy (written by Young)

Myles Smith – Stargazing (written by Smith, Peter Fenn and Jesse Fink)

Chrystal – The Days (written by Chrystal)

Coldplay – Viva la Vida (written by Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion and Chris Martin)

Rising star

Chloe Qisha

Divorce

Jacob Alon

Kwn

Skye Newman

Best original film score

Jerskin Fendrix – Bugonia

Raffertie – Dragonfly

Robin Carolan – Nosferatu

Tom Hodge – Testimony

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Best television soundtrack