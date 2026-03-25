Denise Richards speaks out on surprising changes after undergoing facelift

Denise Richards speaks out on surprising changes after recent facelift

Denise Richards has opened up about the unexpected effects of her recent cosmetic procedure, revealing she was "not expecting" how much her skin changed after her facelift.

Speaking to Allure, the 55-year-old actress discussed having a facelift in June 2025 and returning to public life soon afterwards.

For those unaware, Denise's first public appearance following her facelift was at the premiere of the Netflix documentary, Aka Charlie Sheen, on September 4, 2025.

“I had a facelift end of June, so this was my first red carpet since my facelift,” she told the outlet. “You know, my face was still settling here. I really wanted a natural look, because I didn't want to put a lot on my face.”

The Wild Things actress further said, “I love my skin after my facelift. I don't know what he did, but it changed the texture of my skin, which I was not expecting,” she said.

Denise also opened up about her recovery, calling it easier than she had anticipated.

“The recovery was much better than I thought. There's no way before I got it done that I would have thought I could go on a red carpet,” she said.