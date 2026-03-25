‘Notorious’ Chappell Roan gets brutally bashed by Eric Benet

Chappell Roan has been called out by Eric Benet, a Grammy-nominated artist himself, because he believes she fails to appreciate her fan base and lacks “the grace.”

He pointed out the celebrities via his social media, singling out Roan and expressing his frustration over the fact that many celebrities don’t even “acknowledge” their admirers.

"One of my biggest pet peeves or irks or irritations are those public figures or celebrities who lack the grace to just take a picture with your fan. Or just say hello. Or just acknowledge them if they see you on the street,” the 59-year-old mentioned.

Benet continued, "If you are so inconvenienced by somebody acknowledging you, somebody who adores you, somebody who has patronised your business. I can't stand y'all."

Continuing his rant, the R&B artist, who was married to the Catwoman star, Halle Berry from 2001 to 2005, explained the extent to which celebrities owe their success to their fans' support.

"They've allowed you to have this global access. They've allowed you to have this wealth," he said, adding, "All they want is for you to just see them for two seconds, you piece of s**t."

Benet, who gained fame in the music industry through songs like Spiritual Thang and Femininity went on to admit that on occasion, a fan interaction may not be appropriate for the moment.

"Of course, there are times - maybe you're with your kids, or maybe you're sitting down having dinner, that's not the appropriate time to walk up to a motherf**ker and be like, 'Yo, take that salmon out your mouth and take this picture with me'," he joked.

"Some of you celebrities are notorious for this piece-of-s**t behaviour," the musician added, before pretending to cough as he noted the name, "Chappell Roan".

"If you are a repeat offender of this particular offence, this is what I think," Eric said.

"The fans of said celebrity, you should collectively decide that you will relieve this celebrity of the struggles and the pain of being rich and famous. By not watching their s**t no more, not buying their s**t, not supporting their s**t. Relieve them of all those struggles."

This comes after Roan, who released her breakup song, The Subway, last year, received backlash after a member of her security staff was accused of being aggressive towards a young fan.

The young girl was believed to be spying on Roan, her mother clarified via social media, "She didn't have her phone, she didn't try to take a picture... she literally didn't do anything.”

However, Chappell Roan broke her silence on the incident, telling her fans through her Instagram, "I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. I did not," and claimed that she "didn't even see a woman and a child."