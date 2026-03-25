Howie Mandel reveals his 'ridiculous' workout routine perfect for his 70's

Howie Mandel reveals 'ridiculous' workout routine at 70

Canadian comedian, actor, and producer Howie Mandel has made a health confession and credited one aerobic exercise for helping him maintain his physique and stay fit even at the ripe age of 70.

The Canadian comedian, actor, and producer made the health confession during an appearance on the Monday episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.

It began with host Kelly Ripa expressing disbelief over his age as she and her husband, and co-host Mark Consuelos, congratulated him on the milestone.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Ripa, 55, remarked, to which Mandel further inquired, “What do you mean it doesn’t make any sense?” Consuelos, 54, then clarified that his wife meant to say he looks “great.”

“That I look great?” Mandel repeated. “That doesn’t mean anything!" he exclaimed, and before the couple could elaborate further, Mandel interjected. "No, no, no. I don’t like that because that’s a caveat, ’cause you tell someone you’re 70, and they go, ‘you look great—'”

Ripa then insisted that the purpose behind the compliment was harmless, explaining that they were “not saying you look great for 70 [years old]. Rather, “We’re saying you look great, and I don’t believe you’re 70.”

Mandel still wasn't convinced. “No, no. It’s like saying you’re smart for a stupid person,” he added jokingly. “‘Oh, you seem smart, you seem smart,’ you see, no, I don’t look good.”

At one point, the comedian gave in and eased the awkward situation. "Actually, now, I'll be serious for a minute. I'm gorgeous!" Mandel said before getting further validation from the audience.

Consuelos then redirected the conversation to the secret behind Mandel's fitness. "What's the workout these days? What are you doing for health?" he asked.

“Well, your friend, [TV show host] Jerry O’Connell, has got me into the most ridiculous workout I’ve ever done in my life,” Mandel said.

“I swim. This is what I do. So he bought me these swimming cables, which I tie onto my ankles, and then I attach them to whatever is at the side of the pool.”

“Then he gave me these frying pan paddles, and I swim for an hour and go nowhere,” he explained, before admitting he gets "so lost in it."

Mandel didn't stop there and went on to reveal that he keeps up his workouts regardless of the location.

"I take them everywhere and in the hotel. Yes. I do it in a hotel, which scares children because I tied off. There's ropes. I see parents keeping the people back from the ropes," he detailed, before adding that he also swam in the morning.