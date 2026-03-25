Pussycat Dolls star Jessica Sutta reveals real reason behind reunion snub

Jessica Sutta, one of the members of the Pussycat Dolls, just claimed that she was not considered to be a part of the reunion due to her political views.

She believes that her support for Robert F Kennedy Jr cost her the chance to reunite with the girl group on their upcoming PCD Forever Tour.

Earlier this month, the group announced they would be returning as a trio with Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt performing 53 shows across world at different locations.

Originally a six-member pop group with Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton part of the lineup before they disbanded in 2010, the Pussycat Dolls then returned for a 2019 reunion tour without Thornton, who declined to join them.

In the latest formation, unfortunately, Sutta and Bachar, both would not be a part of the lineup.

Sutta said that she was "blindsided" by the comeback and chalked up the decision to her backing controversial US Secretary of Health and Human Services Kennedy, whom Sutta refers to as "Bobby".

On the latest episode of The Maverick Approach podcast, she said, "I was a liability.”

"I align with Bobby Kennedy, which is aligning with MAGA (Make America Great Again),” Sutta mentioned, adding, "Do I love what Trump is doing? Absolutely not. I do not believe in war. But we didn't have a chance for the injured community to get help without him.”

"People are screaming at me, 'You're MAGA, you're MAGA.' Yeah, I am. I triple down on it because I'm so sick of people telling me who I should be,” the singer clarified.

Jessica Sutta also mentioned that the day the Pussycat Dolls’ reunion tour was announced, the group’s lead singer, Nicole Scherzinger called her but she didn’t answer the phone.

"I don't plan to call her back. I love Nicole, this is very bittersweet for me. I respect her as an artist, but this showed me exactly why I'm not in the group. They showed exactly to me who they are,” she concluded.